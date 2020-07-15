World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has received a lot of criticism from all over the world because of the Adria Tour debacle. The Serbian star, along with three other participants, contracted the dreaded coronavirus during the tournament. He has recovered from COVID-19 now, but there is a huge question mark on his US Open participation.

According to a report in Marca, Novak Djokovic is willing to take part in the US Open 2020 only if the officials agree to waive off the quarantine requirement upon returning to Europe. The apparent reason behind his desire to skip quarantine is so that he can participate in the clay tournaments of Rome and Madrid.

Novak Djokovic wants to be fully prepared for Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic won the French Open in 2016

In case you didn't know, most European countries have imposed mandatory quarantine on people arriving from outside. The quarantine for those coming from the US is particularly strict, given the severity of the COVID-19 situation there.

As per ATP's revised schedule, the US Open 2020 will take place from 31 August to 13 September. So in case Novak Djokovic makes it to the final there, he will have to stay in the US at least until the 13th of September.

Now according to the provisional schedule, three ATP tournaments will happen between the US Open and the French Open. First, there is an ATP 250 competition in Kitzbuhel, starting from 8th September. The Madrid Open then begins from 13 September, and the following week, Rome will host another ATP 1000 Masters tournament.

In other words, if Novak Djokovic is forced to observe a 14-day quarantine period after returning from the United States, he would have to skip both Madrid and Rome. He would, in fact, have no option but to compete directly in the French Open after his quarantine period ends.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion is keen on having as much claycourt match practice as possible in the lead-up to Roland Garros. That, however, will not be possible in the existing circumstances.

A majority of the European stars have not yet confirmed their US Open participation for the same reason. World No. 22 Benoit Paire has already decided that he won't travel to the United States, as he doesn't want to risk his participation in the European clay events.

Benoit Paire has the same concerns as Novak Djokovic

All things considered, Novak Djokovic's stated condition to play in the US Open 2020 seems reasonable. Anyone wishing to participate in both of the remaining Majors of the year would have the same concerns, and now it is up to the authorities to find a solution.