Italian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic retains No. 1 ranking, moves to semifinals after gritty win over Felix Auger-Aliassime

Novak Djokovic beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in their maiden match against each other in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open on Friday.

With the win, Djokovic will hold on to the World No. 1 spot and is assured top seeding for the French Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Score

Djokovic survived a late challenge in the second set as he edged Auger-Aliassime, 7-5, 7-6(1), to reach his ninth consecutive and 13th semifinal overall at the Italian Open.

Djokovic could have lost the top spot in the rankings to Daniil Medvedev had he lost before the semifinals in Rome. He needed to reach at least the semifinals in Madrid and Rome to hold on to his ranking, which he now has.

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Winner

Djokovic secured his ninth straight and 13th overall quarterfinal victory in the Italian capital as he subdued Auger-Aliassime in their first meeting. The World No. 1 also moved one win away from becoming the fifth player in the Open Era to reach 1,000 wins. (Roger Federer, Jimmy Connors, Rafael Nadal and Ivan Lendl have all won 1000+ matches).

Auger-Aliassime, appearing in his fourth Masters 1000 quarterfinals, dropped to his 12th loss against 23 triumphs this season. The Canadian is now 9-24 against top 10 foes after losing to Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Recap

Djokovic brushed off a break point in the fifth game and capitalized when he got his chance to break at 5-3.

Auger-Aliassime managed to stay alive in the set as errors piled up for the Serb, allowing Auger-Aliassime to break back. Serving out wide each time, the Canadian then held emphatically at love to draw level at 5-5.

The World No. 1 answered with a hold to love to push ahead in the opening set.

Eyeing a tiebreak, Auger-Aliassime started his service game with an errant drop shot and made two more errors.

The World No. 1 converted his second break point with a forehand crosscourt winner to seal the set.

The 20-time major champion and the World No. 9 each held serve to start the second set, with Auger-Aliassime hitting three aces and an unreturnable serve to hold at love.

Djokovic squandered three break points in the sixth game as the Canadian served brilliantly to save three break points to reach deuce. However, Djokovic eventually converted on his fourth chance by hitting a lob over Auger-Aliassime as he tried to hit an overhead smash at the net. He then battled through three deuces and two break points before holding his serve after nine minutes.

The Serb then wasted a match point on the Canadian's serve before being broken as Auger-Aliassime hit three winners capped by a backhand error by Djokovic to put the match back on serve, 5-4.

They each had strong showings on serve to force the tiebreak. The World No. 1 then wrestled control from the Canadian, jumping to a 4-1 lead before converting his second match point at 6-1 on a forehand error by Auger-Aliassime to claim the victory.

Auger-Aliassime outgunned Djokovic in winners, 27 to 21, but he faltered to six more unforced errors at 23 as compared to Djokovic's 17. The Serb converted three of the eight break points he posted against the Canadian and got broken twice.

Novak Djokovic will face Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Italian Open on Saturday.

