Novak Djokovic to return to US soil after 2 years at Cincinnati Open 2023, signs up for doubles as well

Novak Djokovic is set to feature in both singles and doubles categories at the 2023 Cincinnati Open, scheduled to be held from August 13-20 in Mason, Ohio. Djokovic will join forces with compatriot Nikola Cacic for the doubles competition.

The Serb has been unable to compete in North America since finishing his 2021 US Open campaign as the runner-up. He had opted against getting the COVID-19 vaccination which prevented him from participating in tournaments in several parts of the world.

Earlier this year, the US ended the emergency restrictions regarding COVID-19, thus allowing unvaccinated travelers to enter the country without showing proof of vaccination.

Jose Margado recently shared the update online, writing:

"Novak Djokovic, who will use Cincinnati as his only US Open preparation event, will play doubles as well there, alongside compatriot Nikola Cacic."

The 36-year-old has won the Cincinnati Masters tournament twice in his career so far. He defeated Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4 in the final in 2018 and downed Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final in 2020.

The Serb recently pulled out of the Canadian Open after the Wimbledon burnout.

"I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team, we believe this is the right decision to take. I would like to thank Karl Hale, the tournament director, for understanding this decision. I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there," he said in a statement.

The World No. 2 is not a regular at the doubles event. Cacic, however, has predominately played doubles in his career so far.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion had tried something similar at the Cincinnati Masters in 2020. He was scheduled to battle it out in the doubles event with Filip Krajinovic on his side but later withdrew, citing neck pain. Cacic and Dusan Lajovic replaced the pair in the tournament.

Novak Djokovic has a doubles title to his name

Novak Djokovic with Jonathan Erlich after winning AEGON Championships in 2010.

In 2010, Djokovic collaborated with Jonathan Erlich to win the AEGON Championships trophy in the doubles competition. The pair scripted a comeback victory over Karol Beck and David Skoch. The Serbian-Israeli pair prevailed 6-7(6), 6-2, 10-3 against the latter.

At the time, the 23-time singles Grand Slam winner termed it an important triumph, as it was his first-ever title on the grass. He won his maiden Wimbledon singles title the next year, outdoing Rafael Nadal in the decider.

"I was lucky to be playing with one of the best players in the world. It's a first grass-court title for me, in singles or doubles. I'd been in two finals. It's important to me,” added then 23-year-old Belgrade native.

