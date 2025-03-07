Novak Djokovic reveals why Andy Murray "took some time to reflect on their partnership" before agreeing to continue coaching

Novak Djokovic recently opened up on him courting Andy Murray to extend their partnership till at least this year's French Open. The Serb claimed that the Brit took his sweet time before agreeing to continue coaching him, as the latter had to look into his schedule and get his family's permission.

Last December, Djokovic hired Murray, who retired from pro tennis following his Paris Olympics campaign, as his coach in what was a surprising move back then. The 24-time Major winner's decision seemed to pay off as his former rival helped him put up a tactical masterclass and beat Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January.

While the 10-time champion couldn't go all the way in Melbourne, he certainly appreciated coach Murray's input, going by his decision to continue their partnership. During his pre-tournament press conference at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters on Thursday (March 6), the 37-year-old gave fans a sneak peek into why the three-time Major winner deliberated on the decision to continue coaching him.

"I mean, for me personally, I want to keep going, like the same day we finished the tournament, so I told him that," Novak Djokovic told the media in Indian Wells on Thursday. "But for him, it took some time to go back and reflect on the partnership, speak to his people, his family, and see how committed he wants to be and where he can travel with me and, you know, work in terms of the schedule."

Djokovic also expressed hopes of having the former World No. 1 in his box at this year's Wimbledon, where he will be vying for a record-tying eighth title.

"So I was very glad when he decided to keep going, Indian Wells, Miami, and yeah, most of the clay court season. We're going to speak after Miami, obviously, but I think the plan is to go all the way till the end of Roland Garros, I think, and yeah, hopefully Wimbledon, as well," he added.

The World No. 7 also spoke in depth about his burgeoning relationship with Andy Murray during the press conference.

Novak Djokovic says he is "getting to know Andy Murray in a different way"

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray during practice session in Indian Wells | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray contested title matches at all four Major tournaments when the Brit was still playing. While they were cut-throat rivals on the court, their mutual respect off-court has persisted. The Serb is admittedly intent on having good communication with his former rival-turned-coach.

"I'm enjoying the relationship with Andy. I still feel like we are going through the process of getting to know each other on the court in a different way than we have known each other for 25 years," Djokovic said. "So it's obviously a new role for him. You know, he's also exploring it and trying to, you know, understand how he can excel in it. I'm trying to communicate as much as I can on the court, off the court, for us to be able to connect better."

Having received a first-round Bye, the five-time champion will next face World No. 85 Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday.

