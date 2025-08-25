  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
Novak Djokovic reveals bombshell plan to profit from wealthy ATP World No. 45 after retirement in playful US Open confession

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 25, 2025 17:56 GMT
2025 US Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Novak Djokovic at the 2025 US Open- Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic recently opened up about his plans after retirement in his latest interview at the US Open. Djokovic is currently gearing up for the second round of the tournament.

Djokovic opened his US Open campaign on August 25 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he locked horns with Learner Tien. He produced a dominant display, registering a 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 win against the American to progress to the next round. The Serb will now square off against Zachary Svajda in the second round, slated to be held on August 27.

Following this stellar win, the 38-year-old participated in a fun challenge at the US Open where players had to answer questions asked by another player. Djokovic answered Joao Fonseca's question about his plans after retirement. Replying to this, the Serb revealed that he would coach Fonseca, who belongs to a wealthy background, and stated that he would be 'expensive for him.'

"My plans after I retire from tennis is to coach Fonseca. I'm going to be very expensive for him. So, be ready," said Novak Djokovic.
The 38-year-old is currently vying for the 25th Grand Slam title of his career. At the Wimbledon Championships, Djokovic was defeated by Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals.

Novak Djokovic revealed his intentions about retiring amid the Miami Open

Novak Djokovic shared his honest thoughts about retirement during his Miami Open campaign in March 2025. After beating Rinky Hijikata in the first round, he sat for a conversation with Tennis Channel, where he revealed his intentions about retirement, stating that he feels joy on the court and he will keep playing for as long as he has that feeling.

Talking about squaring off against prominent players and about how far he can go, he said:

“If I'm feeling and playing the way I did today, it's a pleasure and I have joy. I find joy on the court regardless of where I am. And then I want to keep going for as long as I have that feeling. It's not going to be there every match, but as long as I have that feeling of being able to compete with the guys at the highest level, I'll keep going. You know what I mean? So the desire is there, the support of the closest people in my life is there. Let's see how far I can go.”

Novak Djokovic opened his 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where he advanced to the quarter-finals before being beaten by Reilly Opelka.

Edited by Luke Koshi
