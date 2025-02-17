Novak Djokovic reveals what he found 'strange' about Jannik Sinner's doping ban; makes frustrations clear with current 'system'

Novak Djokovic has shared his thoughts on the recent doping ban controversy surrounding Jannik Sinner, touching on what he found "strange" about the situation. His remarks come shortly after his organization, the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), issued a statement on the matter.

Sinner tested positive for the banned substance clostebol twice during the 2024 Indian Wells tournament. However, he escaped a ban after successfully arguing that the substance entered his system unintentionally through contamination from an over-the-counter spray used by his physiotherapist.

Initially cleared by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), the World No. 1 later faced an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Following discussions, he accepted a three-month suspension, running from February 9 to May 4.

Speaking to the media in Doha ahead of the Qatar Open, Djokovic commented on Sinner's suspension, calling it "strange" that he received a ban due to the "negligence" of his team members. He noted that many players share a similar sentiment.

"Sinner and Swiatek are innocent, it has been proven. Sinner will have a three-month suspension due to some mistakes and negligence of some members of his team, who are working on the tour. This is also something that I personally and many other players find strange," he said.

The Serb then referenced cases like Simona Halep and Tara Moore, who faced longer suspensions for doping violations. He expressed his frustration with the system, talking about the inconsistencies in how such cases are handled.

"We have seen the cases of Simona Halep and Tara Moore, and other players perhaps less known, who have had difficulties for years to resolve their cases, or who have been suspended for a long time. I think it is really time to do something and address the system because it is clear that the structure does not work like this," he said.

