Novak Djokovic reveals he sees himself in AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, says retirement is still "very, very far away"

Novak Djokovic recently spoke of his admiration for AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, claiming he shares the Swede's champion's mentality. The 34-year-old suggested he might play on until a similar age as the 40-year-old striker, revealing retirement is not on the horizon.

Djokovic also explained how the ATP Finals moving to Turin could be good for the sport. The prestigious season-ending event was held in London, where Djokovic won four of his five ATP Finals titles, from 2009 to 2020, but will take place in Turin this year for the first time.

In a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Djokovic explained how he relates to Ibrahimovic's mindset and ability to thrive towards the end of his career.

"I like Zlatan's philosophy: the older I get, the younger I feel," Djokovic was quoted as saying by Eurosport. "He is truly the symbol of the Balkan mentality: the strength to never give up and total self-confidence."

Djokovic, a supporter of Italian giants AC Milan, further elaborated on the qualities he feels he shares with the Swede.

"I recognize myself very much in him," Djokovic added. "The mentality of the champion who respects others but who enters the field with the awareness of his qualities that derives from the work ethic. To reach 40, I am missing six [years]."

The Serb also revealed that thoughts of retirement have not yet entered his mind as he still enjoys competing on the tour. Djokovic said he would continue to prioritize the big tournaments such as the Grand Slams and Masters 1000 events, to ensure that at his age his body can cope with the rigors of the tour.

"At my age, the choices of the calendar become fundamental and distinctions need to be made," Djokovic continued. "My focus is on the Grand Slams, the Masters 1000s and the Davis Cup, because I am always proud to represent my country. I am still in love with the competition and the retirement is still very, very far away."

New ATP Finals location is good for promotion of tennis: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic celebrates his fifth year-end championships victory at the 2015 ATP Finals

During the interview with Gazzetta, Djokovic, who won his most recent ATP Finals crown in London in 2015, gave his thoughts on the event moving to Italy for the first time in its history.

The World No. 1 has been placed in the Green Group with Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, and Casper Ruud for the Turin showpiece. Victory would see the Serb equal his great rival Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals crowns.

The 34-year-old asserted that, while London was a fruitful venue for him, a change of location would benefit the sport.

"I'm happy that we play in Italy, where there is a lot of passion for sport and I have a really special relationship with the fans," Djokovic said.

"Of course, in London I have achieved great successes in the last 11 years, but it is good for the promotion of our sport that the Finals can have a new location, in a country that loves tennis," the Serb added.

