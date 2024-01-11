Novak Djokovic recently appeared on the 'AO Show' to talk about a variety of topics. The Serb was asked to divulge how he had prepared for his 10 Australian Open championship match victories in the past, prompting him to give quite an illuminating answer.

No player has dealt with as much pressure at the Australian Open as Djokovic has. The Serb has never lost a semifinal or final match in Melbourne, which is proof enough that his mental strength is unparalleled.

Having been in uncertain situations time after time, the 10-time Australian Open winner suggested that it is crucial to stay in the present and not play out scenarios in one's head ahead of a championship match-outing.

"So, it's a constant inner battle of trying to bring yourself to the present moment and not get carried away with all the scenarios and things that might happen or not gonna happen," Novak Djokovic said (at 36:39). "So, it's all in your mind, so the more you're in the present moment, the more you're able to enjoy."

Novak Djokovic also disclosed some activities that he would indulge in before a marquee match at the Melbourne Slam: being alone with his thoughts, candid conversations with his team and listening to music. He did admit, however, that his routine depends on his mood.

"The day of the finals? I normally have my team members in the car and yeah, it really depends on which kind of mood I am," he said (at 34:20). "Sometimes I just like to be with my own thoughts and listen to something, music or whatever. And just prepare myself for what's coming up.

"Or, you know, sometimes we talk about a random subject or topic, just to chitchat so that I can get my thoughts away from what's coming up. So it really depends on the mood, but the buildup, what's happening inside regardless of it. The feelings, the energy that I have inside is like, 'Something is brewing', you know?"

"Very demanding mentally to stay in the present moment" - Novak Djokovic on how he feels ahead of an Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic pumps his fist during the 2020 Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic was grateful about competing in 10 summit clashes at the Rod Laver Arena up to date. However, he felt that while the prospect of playing 'the last match of the tournament' was exciting, there was a mental downside to it as well.

"And the anticipation, and all the possible scenarios that you're running through in your head. It's tiring," the Serb said (at 35:27). "You're excited, obviously, it's the last match of the tournament. It's the one you want to be a part of, and I've been really lucky to be a part of 10 of those here in Australia.

"But it is very demanding mentally to stay in the present moment. You're so close to the finish line," he added (at 36:01). "You're right there, and then it's like, 'Okay, what if this? What if that?' You start to visualize yourself with the trophy, and then there's the other side of you, 'What happens if you lose?' Then you start trying to block those images, so they don't become overwhelming reality in your head and your mind."

Djokovic, meanwhile, will begin his Australian Open title defense on either Sunday (January 14) or Monday (January 15). The 24-time Major winner's opponent, which will be a qualifier or a lucky loser, hasn't been placed in the draw as the qualifying event in Melbourne is yet to conclude.

