"Novak Djokovic running out of f**ks to give is a joy to behold" - Tennis world reacts to Serb mocking Wimbledon fans after hostile taunting

Novak Djokovic advanced to his 35th Grand Slam final by defeating Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The former World No. 1 is now just a win away from equaling Margaret Court's record of winning the most number of Grand Slam singles titles in the history of tennis. En route to his 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over Sinner, the Serbian landed 11 aces to book a place in Sunday's final.

The highly anticipated match also had its share of controversies, from Djokovic being called out for hindrance due to his grunt to him mocking the hostile Centre Court crowd.

Things unfurled during the third set when a couple of fans screamed at the Serb while he was set points down, attempting to throw him off his rhythm. However, the veteran managed to hold his serve and retaliated by mocking the fans in return.

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg reacted to the World No. 2's actions, supporting his behavior.

"Djokovic suddenly running out of f**ks to give about the Centre Court crowd is a joy to behold, and very overdue."

One fan jokingly made a reference to the Serb's previous controversy due to his non-vaccination status, saying:

"Djokovic regular tennis villain era is much better than his public health disaster villain era."

Fans, for the most part, proclaimed that they liked this new version of the Serb who does not care about anything.

"The IDGAF Novak is the best Novak."

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic advances to his ninth Wimbledon final, will take on either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic is now just a win away from winning his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title. The Serbian qualified for his ninth Wimbledon final and is the favorite to lift the trophy on Sunday, July 16.

During his on-court interview, the 23-time Grand Slam winner reflected on his semifinal win and asserted that it was a "very close match."

“In the semi-finals, it was always going to be a very tense, very close match. Three very close sets, I think the scoreline maybe doesn’t give the reality of what was happening on the court. It was super close."

The Serbian great can add many feathers to his already adorned cap if wins the title on Sunday. The 36-year-old will not only equal Roger Federer's record of winning the most Wimbledon men's singles titles (8) but also touch Margaret Court's record of winning the most Grand Slam singles titles in history (24).

Along with that, a win on Sunday would guarantee him a return to the top spot in the ATP singles rankings.

