“Novak Djokovic's not arrogant or doesn’t belittle you, he knows how you're doing” – Francisco Cerundolo

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo has asserted that Novak Djokovic is not a self-centered man.

Cerundolo is currently placed 21st in the world rankings. In June 2023, he reached his career-high ranking of World No. 19. So far, he has collected two titles, with one of them coming at the 2023 Eastbourne International tournament. In Eastbourne, he defeated Tommy Paul in the final.

Cerundolo recently sat down with Clank.media for a candid conversation in which he weighed in on several things including his perception of Novak Djokovic. He discussed the Serb's on-court intelligence, as well as his humble nature.

"When I see Novak, he always greets me. I've never sat down to talk to him, but I'd like to. He's not arrogant or doesn’t belittle you, none of that. He knows how you're doing and what everyone's results are," he said. (translated)

The Argentinian further affirmed that Djokovic is the greatest of all time in tennis.

"In terms of results, yes, it's clear," he said.

Expand Tweet

In 2023, the Serb became the first player in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam titles. He won a total of three Majors, including the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open.

Furthermore, the 36-year-old broke Steffi Graf's all-time record of holding the World No. 1 ranking for 377 weeks. He is currently in the 403rd week as the top-ranked ATP player.

Cerundolo has yet to play a match on tour against the World No. 1.

Novak Djokovic: "I'm not going to say I am the greatest player of all time, it's not up to me to say things like that"

2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Valencia - Day 3

Recently, Novak Djokovic denied calling himself the greatest tennis player in the history of the sport.

"I'm not going to say I am the greatest player of all time. It's not up to me to say things like that. I leave it up to others. Obviously I'm very proud that my greatest rival could say such things, but I leave this discussion to other people," Djokovic said ahead of the 2023 Paris Masters.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion stated that it felt good to be at the top of the game in this stage of his career.

"I'm honored to be a tennis player who's writing my own name in the history of tennis, and I'm glad to be at the top right now. That's the most important thing for me."

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis