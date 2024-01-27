Novak Djokovic's Australian Open loss to Jannik Sinner earns historic viewership, becomes most-watched semifinal since 2014 on broadcasting channel

Novak Djokovic's semifinal loss to Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open on Friday (January 26) set a historical precedent for not only being the Serb's only last-four exit in Melbourne, but also for raking in the highest viewership for a men's semifinal match since 2014.

Djokovic, a 10-time titlist in Melbourne, succumbed to an uncharacteristic 1-6, 2-6, 7-6(6), 3-6 defeat to the fourth-seeded Italian. According to ESPN, the stakes were so high during the contest that 79% more fans tuned into their stream compared to last year's most-watched last-four match.

The blockbuster clash also received 29% more viewership than the most-watched semifinal of the 2022 edition of the Australian Open. The 2023 US Open rematch between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka in Melbourne, meanwhile, played its part in the semifinal round receiving the highest viewership on the American sports cable network since 2021.

Although Sabalenka came through with relative ease, beating Gauff 7-6(2), 6-2, the background of the match was so interesting that 15% more fans tuned into it than last year.

Moreover, the last four stage in women's singles garnered 22% more viewership than in 2022. These numbers bode well for the Grand Slam Down Under, considering ESPN drew disappointing numbers in Melbourne last year.

The Serb's 2023 Australian Open final against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, in particular, received 36% less viewership than Rafael Nadal's 2022 triumph. Sabalenka's maiden Major title victory against Elena Rybakina also failed to rake in a high amount of viewers, being watched by 21% fewer fans than in 2021.

Novak Djokovic yet to disclose his next tournament on the ATP Tour

Novak Djokovic retrieves a ball at the 2024 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic's bid for a record-breaking 25th Major title came to an end in uninspiring fashion on Friday, January 26. The Serb was visibly not in top shape, casting a shadow over whether he will be playing at any ATP events before this year's Sunshine Double.

The 36-year-old could potentially make his next appearance at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he is a five-time champion (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2020). He had entered the ATP 500 tournament last year as well, losing to eventual winner Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

The 24-time Major winner could also play at the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Masters — two events that he hasn't played since 2019. The Serb has won five and six titles in Indian Wells and Miami, respectively.

