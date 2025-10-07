Novak Djokovic's blink-and-you-miss-it gesture towards ball kid at Shanghai Masters sparks fans frenzy: "What a beautiful heart"

Novak Djokovic's small act of kindness towards a ball kid at the 2025 Shanghai Masters has gotten fans talking, impressed by the Serb's 'class act.' The moment came during the World No. 4's battle against Jaume Munar in the Round of 16, where he prevailed in a tight three-setter to get into the quarterfinals.Djokovic survived a horrid affair on Tuesday against Munar, battling illness, injury and the hot conditions in Shanghai before wrapping up the win 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. Along the way, the former World No. 1 was struggling so much that he even ended up vomitting on the court, his second time doing so at the tournament this week.After throwing up, the 24-time Grand Slam champion wiped the vomit away from the court on his own, while a ball kid handed him the towel and watched him patiently. A picture of the same surfaced on social media, where Djokovic fans swarmed to praise their idol for what they thought was a rather kind gesture.&quot;What a beautiful heart &amp; soul he is,&quot; one fan said.Cindy @CindyBisho54852LINK@DjokovicFan_ What a beautiful heart &amp;amp;amp; soul he is …❤️‍🔥&quot;Champion mindset in everything he touches,&quot; one fan wrote.Yeticus Maximus @RalphChiaiaLINK@DjokovicFan_ Champion mindset in everything he touchesHere are a few more reactions from fans:Bingo Find @bingofindLINK@DjokovicFan_ That’s what a class act would do!marra @marramirem5LINK@DjokovicFan_ 😞BellaBella @queens76630LINK@DjokovicFan_ 😭🙏❤️After the win over Munar, Novak Djokovic also made history, becoming the oldest man in history to reach the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 event. Before that the record was held by Roger Federer, who had achieved it by the age of 38 years and two months -- a record the Serb beat by two months.Novak Djokovic will face against Zizou Bergs at the Shanghai Masters nextFollowing his win in the Round of 16, Novak Djokovic will now set his sights on the quarterfinals, where he is set to take on Belgium's Zizou Bergs. Bergs, who beat Casper Ruud in the second round, beat Gabriel Diallo on Tuesday to book his spot in the Final-8 of a Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career.A win against the Belgian is likely to pit Djokovic against Holger Rune in the semifinals, with the Dane taking on Valentin Vacherot in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur has emerged as the new favorite to reach the final from the top half of the draw, followed by Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev.