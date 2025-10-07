  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Novak Djokovic
  • Novak Djokovic's blink-and-you-miss-it gesture towards ball kid at Shanghai Masters sparks fans frenzy: "What a beautiful heart"

Novak Djokovic's blink-and-you-miss-it gesture towards ball kid at Shanghai Masters sparks fans frenzy: "What a beautiful heart"

By Shyam Kamal
Modified Oct 07, 2025 19:05 GMT
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic's blink-and-you-miss-it gesture at Shanghai Masters sparks fans frenzy (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic's small act of kindness towards a ball kid at the 2025 Shanghai Masters has gotten fans talking, impressed by the Serb's 'class act.' The moment came during the World No. 4's battle against Jaume Munar in the Round of 16, where he prevailed in a tight three-setter to get into the quarterfinals.

Ad

Djokovic survived a horrid affair on Tuesday against Munar, battling illness, injury and the hot conditions in Shanghai before wrapping up the win 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. Along the way, the former World No. 1 was struggling so much that he even ended up vomitting on the court, his second time doing so at the tournament this week.

After throwing up, the 24-time Grand Slam champion wiped the vomit away from the court on his own, while a ball kid handed him the towel and watched him patiently. A picture of the same surfaced on social media, where Djokovic fans swarmed to praise their idol for what they thought was a rather kind gesture.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
"What a beautiful heart & soul he is," one fan said.
Ad
"Champion mindset in everything he touches," one fan wrote.
Ad

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Ad
Ad
Ad

After the win over Munar, Novak Djokovic also made history, becoming the oldest man in history to reach the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 event. Before that the record was held by Roger Federer, who had achieved it by the age of 38 years and two months -- a record the Serb beat by two months.

Novak Djokovic will face against Zizou Bergs at the Shanghai Masters next

Following his win in the Round of 16, Novak Djokovic will now set his sights on the quarterfinals, where he is set to take on Belgium's Zizou Bergs. Bergs, who beat Casper Ruud in the second round, beat Gabriel Diallo on Tuesday to book his spot in the Final-8 of a Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career.

A win against the Belgian is likely to pit Djokovic against Holger Rune in the semifinals, with the Dane taking on Valentin Vacherot in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur has emerged as the new favorite to reach the final from the top half of the draw, followed by Felix Auger-Aliassime and Daniil Medvedev.

About the author
Shyam Kamal

Shyam Kamal

Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines.

Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Quick Links

Edited by Shyam Kamal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications