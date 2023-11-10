Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and other 2023 ATP Finals stars dazzled on the blue carpet in Turin on Saturday, showing off their own unique outfits ahead of the final ATP tournament of the season.

Defending champion and World No. 1 Djokovic opted for a simple jean and jacket combo, wearing a grey jeans with a blue Lacoste jacket. World No. 2 Alcaraz also went for the same look, pairing a red Louis Vuitton jacket and a white undershirt with a black jeans.

Daniil Medvedev, seeded No. 3 at the ATP Finals, leaned towards grey for his outfit, combining a grey hooded winter jack with pants a shade darker. Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, was more simple in his outfit choice -- black pants, white undershirt and a comfortable-looking brown jacket to complete the look.

Andrey Rublev, decked out in his own Rublo brand, went all black, adding a white jacket on top for contrast. Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, turned the most heads, wearing a stylish white poncho over white pants.

Two-time champion Alexander Zverev chose to wear a white t-shirt with black pants, including a black jacket on top. Finally, Holger Rune went for blue jeans, along with a black wintercap, a black shirt and a black coat.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in separate groups at 2023 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds respectively at the 2023 ATP Finals, have been placed in different groups for the Round Robin stage.

In Djokovic's group (Green Group) are: Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Alcaraz's group (Red Group) includes: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic has all but sealed the year-end World No. 1 ranking for the 2023 season. A single win at the year-end championships will be enough for the Serb to finish the year as the top-ranked ATP player. However, if the 24-time Grand Slam champion goes 0-3 in the group stage, Alcaraz can claim the year-end World No. 1 position by going unbeaten at the ATP Finals.

Djokovic will open his campaign against Rune on Sunday, while Alcaraz will take on Zverev in his Turin opener the following day. The World No. 1 is coming into the Finals fresh off his title run at the Paris Masters, while Alcaraz suffered a shock second-round loss at the hands of Roman Safiullin in Paris-Bercy.

