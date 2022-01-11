Novak Djokovic's brother Djordje thanks Judge Kelly for "being fair", says World No. 1 is in Australia "to win another Australian Open"

In a recent press conference, Novak Djokovic's brother Djordje expressed satisfaction over the fact that the World No. 1 is "free". Djordje also thanked Judge Anthony Kelly for the way he handled the trial on Monday, before claiming that his brother was determined to win the Australian Open yet again.

Novak Djokovic had announced last week that he had been granted a medical exemption to compete in this year's Australian Open. But after arriving in Melbourne he was detained by the Border Force officials, who claimed he didn't have sufficient evidence to justify his entry into the country.

Djokovic and his legal team appealed the decision, and they got a verdict in their favor after a hearing on Monday. Federal Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly concluded that it was unreasonable to deny the Serb entry into Australia, and ordered him to be released from detention immediately.

In that context, Djokovic's family spoke in a press conference from Belgrade where they touched upon the details of the case and the support they had received.

"We thank people around the round," Djordje Djokovic said. "We've seen wonderful scenes with hundreds and hundreds of people. The truth and justice have come up. Thank you to the judge Kelly who gave attention to all the details and facts, thank you (to the judge) for being fair. Thank you for everyone who broadcasted and translated the audition."

"Novak is free," Djordje added. "He's in Australia to win another Australian Open. He got a medical exemption. He's the best tennis player of all time. He's leading his principles and ideas."

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, put up a message on social media accompanied by a picture of himself with his team after a practice session on Rod Laver Arena.

"I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation," Djokovic wrote.

"For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong," he added.

This will likely end the discussion around Djokovic's participation at the Australian Open. That said, the Australian Immigration Minister still has the right to cancel his visa if he finds sufficient cause.

Djokovic has always maintained that people should have the right to decide whether they want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. In an interview with the Australian Department of Home Affairs, Djokovic confirmed that he has not been vaccinated, which contravenes the requirements of travel to Australia.

However, Djokovic was given an exemption (on the ground of having contracted COVID-19 within the previous six months) by two independent panels of medial experts. Accordingly, he is free to be in Australia as things stand.

Novak Djokovic looking to defend his Australian Open crown

Novak Djokovic will be looking to win a tenth Australian Open title this year

If Novak Djokovic does indeed participate in the Australian Open, he will be a heavy favorite to win. Given Djokovic's famed mental strength and ability to fight against adversity, many believe that the recent events would have made him more determined than ever to clinch the title Down Under.

If the World No. 1 ends up winning the Australian Open this year, it would give him his 10th title in Melbourne. That would make him only the second player in the Open Era to win a single Grand Slam 10 or more times.

