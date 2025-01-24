Novak Djokovic's coach Andy Murray says he is 'embarrassed' to see fans crediting him for Serb's success

There are many reasons why Novak Djokovic is slowly but surely becoming the consensus greatest of all time, and front and center are the achievements. He's got 24 Major titles - the most Grand Slams out of all men's singles players and many other records which are unlikely to get broken in the future.

Most of the credit for that goes to him because he's the one swinging racquets on the courts. His team has contributed to that as well, though his current coach, Andy Murray, finds it embarrassing to be credited for the Serbian's success. Murray took over as coach ahead of this year in what might just be one of the most surprising coaching hires ever.

The experience so far has been decent, with Djokovic playing pretty well to start the year. Unfortunately, an injury (muscle tear) prevented him from going all the way at the Australian Open as he retired in the semi-final against Alexander Zverev on Friday (January 24), but it looked good until then.

Don't expect Andy Murray to take any credit for that, though, as he found the attention his role garnered to be quite "embarrassing". He also believes that the Serb's own team is pretty "great".

“I feel like they’ve been a great team. At times it feels a little bit embarrassing because of my relationship with Novak, how much people talk about that or when there’s a good result or a good performance that it’s because I’ve helped him," Murray was quoted as saying by The Guardian on Friday.

Murray has always had a dose of humility to him, and he'd likely never take credit away from Djokovic or any other player he was coaching.

“It was an unfortunate way to finish" - Andy Murray on Djokovic's 2025 Australian Open exit

Murray is quite content with the way the 2025 Australian Open was going for Djokovic. The Serb made the semi-final after playing some amazing tennis against Carlos Alcaraz and seemed to be progressing nicely.

If he didn't get injured, he probably would have had a good enough level to possibly make the final and win the trophy, but it was an unfortunate way to finish, as Murray put it after the match.

“It was an unfortunate way to finish. The match that he played against Alcaraz was some incredible tennis, amazing to watch from the side from that close, it was an amazing performance. He’d been getting gradually better as the tournament was progressing, I think. It’s obviously a really unfortunate way to finish," the Brit told the aforementioned publication.

Time will tell what ends up happening in the future, but per Djokovic's words after the match, it does seem like he wants to continue with Murray for the time being. Murray didn't really speak on that, but it's pretty likely that he will stay on for some more.

