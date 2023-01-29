Novak Djokovic's coach opens up about difficulties of working with Serb, likens pressure of coaching him to that of Real Madrid

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has compared the pressure of managing the Serb with that of La Liga giants Real Madrid. Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the Australian Open final on Sunday (January 29) to clinch a record-extending tenth title at the Melbourne Major.

The Serb drew first blood by breezing to a 6-3 win in the opener. Tsitsipas mounted a spirited fightback in the second set but squandered a set point on his opponent's serve, who went on to double his lead on a tiebreak.

The Greek made a perfect start to the third set, breaking Djokovic early, but his joy was short-lived as the Serb leveled the score in the very next game. The set went the distance, with Djokovic converting his third championship point to win a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam singles title.

Following the win, Ivanisevic said at the press conference that Djokovic is not an easy player to manage.

"I mean, I can talk about that for 10 days," he said. "I mean, I was tennis player. I was also little bit crazy. I understand how he feels. I understand the emotions. This is final of Grand Slam. I don't mind. If this going to help him, we already talk it so many times. I don't mind."

Ivanisevic added that he is under as much pressure to help Djokovic win the biggest titles in tennis as the Real Madrid coach to win trophies for the club.

"I told him, you can tell me whatever you want, but you have to win, otherwise you have a problem," he said. "As long as he wins, is okay (smiling). But he's okay. Last year was not easy. Nothing is easy. But he's the same like if you are a coach, football coach of Real Madrid, you need to have the pressure."

He continued:

"If you don't win one, two games, you get fired. In his tennis life, it's nice to be in the final, but in the end you need to win. Only Grand Slam counts, only record counts. But it's a good challenge. I already used to it. I am four years there in the team. It's okay. I'm used to it."

The Serb is now 12-0 for the season and 89-8 at the Australian Open, winning his last 28 matches at Melbourne Park.

"He's getting crazier and crazier, in a positive way" - Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic continues to age like fine wine, adding yet another feather to his illustrious cap on Sunday. With his win over Tsitsipas, the 35-year-old has now tied Serena Williams (10) for the most Grand Slam singles titles won since turning 30.

Ivanisevic admitted that the Serb's achievements are 'crazy' and 'unbelievable'.

"He's getting crazier and crazier, I can say that (laughter)," he said. "It's no end of the field of craziness. In a positive way, I mean (smiling). I mean, the guy is unbelievable. I don't know how to describe in the words. I thought I saw everything, and then you see this. Probably I going to see something else."

He continued:

"Unbelievable. I know he's emotional on the court. Doesn't matter. We talk, he talks. But, like I said before, how he won the tournament, how he played also today in the moments was good tennis, in the moments was bad tennis, but doesn't matter, overall he won 10 Australian Open."

The Serb will begin his 374th week as World No. 1 on Monday.

