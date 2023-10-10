Novak Djokovic's continued interaction with young superfan leading upto US Open leaves wife Jelena delighted

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's heartwarming interaction with a young superfan has left his wife Jelena Djokovic delighted.

The reigning US Open champion was last seen competing at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals while representing Serbia. Opting to miss the Asian tennis swing, he has been supporting his wife Jelana as she hosts events for the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

While handling the workshop activities at the Novak Djokovic Foundation, Jelena took some time out to share an adorable video of Djokovic and his superfan Ricky in the lead-up to the US Open.

"Aww," Jelena Djokovic quoted while fondly sharing the post.

Jelena fondly reacts to Djokovic and superfan Ricky's memory timeline

Djokovic and Ricky's bond is a heartwarming story that highlights the power of sports in connecting athletes with their fans. Despite the Serb's busy schedule, he took the time to interact with his fan at the 2023 US Open.

Ricky had eagerly awaited this moment for two long years and their brief exchange not only made the young boy's dream come true but also showcased Djokovic's humility and dedication to his fan base.

The Serb complimented Ricky's smile during their interaction and also thanked him for supporting him over the years.

"You have the most beautiful smile, Ricky. Wow! Two years ago you wanted to see me at the US Open? Here we go, you made it happen. Thank you buddy, I love you!” Novak Djokovic said on meeting the young fan.

Apart from supporting his wife Jelena, Djokovic was also recently seen in his hometown, Belgrade, enjoying a basketball game. He graced a match from the 2023 EuroLeague, a prestigious European men's professional basketball tournament.

The game featured Crvena Zvezda from Belgrade, Serbia, facing off against Lyon-Villeurbanne from France. The World No. 1 shared this experience with his father Srdjan and acknowledged the cheering crowd at the venue.

Novak Djokovic jokingly teases Holger Rune for getting the locker room used by Serb and Rafael Nadal in Shanghai

Djokovic playfully accused Holger Rune of taking his locker room at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Rune had shared his excitement about having the same locker room that Djokovic and Rafael Nadal used in previous years. The Serb responded to Rune's post with a light-hearted comment.

"You stole my locker room!?? 🥶," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

While Djokovic wasn't a part of this year's Shanghai Masters, Rune registered a first-round exit at the hands of Brandon Nakashima.

The Serb has a brilliant record at the Shanghai Masters, amassing 34 wins from 39 matches. He's managed to capture five titles at the event, with the most recent one triumph coming in 2018.

