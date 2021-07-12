Novak Djokovic's conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge after Serb's Wimbledon victory revealed

Novak Djokovic lifted his 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday, beating Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final. With the win, Djokovic claimed his sixth title at the All England Club, leaving him just two behind Roger Federer, who has won Wimbledon eight times.

As is tradition, the winning player takes a tour through the members' section of Centre Court, after which they end up on the famous balcony where they pose with the trophy.

During this tour, the champion is always greeted by members of the Royal Family for a brief discussion. Historically, the Duke of Kent, Prince Edward, (also until recently the President of the All England Club) has been a part of these interactions, as well as the trophy presentation.

Over the last decade, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has also been a prominent figure during trophy presentations and discussions with winning players.

Naturally, the Duchess spent a few moments conversing with Novak Djokovic after he won the title on Sunday. In the conversation, which has been revealed by Express Sport, the future Queen Consort acknowledges the difficulties faced by players, including Djokovic, due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Duchess: "Well done, lovely to see you play again."

Novak Djokovic: "Lovely to see you too."

The Duchess: "It was especially hard this year because you haven't had family here, limited team and the bubbles."

Djokovic: "Yes, you try to make the most of it but I think we are all grateful here today to be able to play and to be able play the biggest tournament in the world."

The Duchess: "With the crowd as well [laughs]."

The Duchess of Cambridge and Duke of Kent during the presentation ceremony

Novak Djokovic, who has been presented the Wimbledon trophy by Kate Middleton in the past, asked the Duchess how her tennis has been coming along. The Duchess seemed delighted at being asked the question and went on to reveal how her children get excited whenever they prepare for tennis sessions.

In the end, the World No. 1 thanked the Duchess for being present during the match.

Djokovic: "How is your tennis coming?"

The Duchess: "It's coming! Every time we put a tennis kit on, the kids are there wanting to join in which is really great."

Djokovic: "That's beautiful. All the best to your family. Thank you so much for being present today."

"What a match Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini" - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Prince William and Catherine) lauded Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini for their performances in the Wimbledon final.

They also congratulated the Serb for equaling Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's tally of 20 Major titles.

"A fantastic #Wimbledon final - what a match Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini 👏 Congratulations @DjokerNole on your record-equalling victory!" wrote the official account of the Duke and Duchess.

