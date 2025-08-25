  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • Novak Djokovic's custom jacket at US Open 2025: Lacoste designs one-of-a-kind piece celebrating Serb's Grand Slam titles and 'rebellion'

Novak Djokovic's custom jacket at US Open 2025: Lacoste designs one-of-a-kind piece celebrating Serb's Grand Slam titles and 'rebellion'

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 25, 2025 15:07 GMT
2025 US Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Novak Djokovic's custom jacket at US Open 2025: Lacoste designs one-of-a-kind piece celebrating Serb's Grand Slam titles and 'rebellion' - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic is widely hailed as the greatest of all time, and Lactose came up with a one-of-a-kind custom jacket to signify his legendary status in the sport. The Serbian legend walked to the 2025 US Open court at Arthur Ashe Stadium wearing a jacket, filled with French artistry and innovation, for his first round match against Learner Tien.

Ad

According to Lactose, "the historic jacket is for a historic icon." The brand, in collaboration with Djokovic, posted a glimpse of the work done by creative director Pelagia Kolotouros, who pays a tribute to the Serb by trying to stitch his journey from Melbourne to Paris, London to New York, in a jacket.

"From Melbourne to Paris, London to New York, @djokernole’s greatness knows no borders," the post's caption read. "Inspired by an enduring legacy, French craftsmanship brings Novak’s story to life: stacked laser-cut leather pieces evoke map elevations, while tennis balls symbolize Grand Slam victories across every surface. A design that echoes the iconic spirit of the 1964 New York World’s Fair in Queens."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The video below also comes with a narration, and the voice is of Kolotouros, who spoke about the custom jacket. She said in the video:

"For Novak, it had to be a one-of-a-kind piece. He liked his strength. Every stitch carries a story. It's crafted really for a legend. It's where, you know, a sense of elegance and a sense of rebellion kind of really comes together into like one piece, into one garment. So this garment is really a statement of Novak, you know, his ability to be the GOAT."
Ad
Ad

Novak Djokovic's legacy is undoubtedly tennis's biggest storyline of the past decade. He rose from the shadows of long dominance held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and made a name for himself so well that he now has the highest total number of Grand Slam titles with 24 among all professional singles players.

Novak Djokovic's aim at a historic 25th Grand Slam starts with a first-round win

New York is the place where Novak Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam two years ago, and this edition marks another opportunity for him to add his 25th. Despite the right-foot blister, which required treatment during the match, Djokovic came out victorious in his first round match against Learner Tien, 6-1, 7-6, 6-2.

Ad

The Serb had a dominant first set but was shaky in the second set, which still went his way in the tiebreak. In the final set, he was once again his dominant self. The victory marked his 75th consecutive opening-round Grand Slam victory, a record in the Open Era.

The draw is only going to get tougher for the 38-year-old, with him scheduled to face American qualifier Zachary Svajda in the second round. If all goes well as per the seeding, he could potentially face Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals and Jannik Sinner in the finals.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications