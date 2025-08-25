Novak Djokovic's custom jacket at US Open 2025: Lacoste designs one-of-a-kind piece celebrating Serb's Grand Slam titles and 'rebellion'

Novak Djokovic is widely hailed as the greatest of all time, and Lactose came up with a one-of-a-kind custom jacket to signify his legendary status in the sport. The Serbian legend walked to the 2025 US Open court at Arthur Ashe Stadium wearing a jacket, filled with French artistry and innovation, for his first round match against Learner Tien.According to Lactose, &quot;the historic jacket is for a historic icon.&quot; The brand, in collaboration with Djokovic, posted a glimpse of the work done by creative director Pelagia Kolotouros, who pays a tribute to the Serb by trying to stitch his journey from Melbourne to Paris, London to New York, in a jacket.&quot;From Melbourne to Paris, London to New York, @djokernole’s greatness knows no borders,&quot; the post's caption read. &quot;Inspired by an enduring legacy, French craftsmanship brings Novak’s story to life: stacked laser-cut leather pieces evoke map elevations, while tennis balls symbolize Grand Slam victories across every surface. A design that echoes the iconic spirit of the 1964 New York World’s Fair in Queens.&quot;The video below also comes with a narration, and the voice is of Kolotouros, who spoke about the custom jacket. She said in the video:&quot;For Novak, it had to be a one-of-a-kind piece. He liked his strength. Every stitch carries a story. It's crafted really for a legend. It's where, you know, a sense of elegance and a sense of rebellion kind of really comes together into like one piece, into one garment. So this garment is really a statement of Novak, you know, his ability to be the GOAT.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNovak Djokovic's legacy is undoubtedly tennis's biggest storyline of the past decade. He rose from the shadows of long dominance held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and made a name for himself so well that he now has the highest total number of Grand Slam titles with 24 among all professional singles players.Novak Djokovic's aim at a historic 25th Grand Slam starts with a first-round winNew York is the place where Novak Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam two years ago, and this edition marks another opportunity for him to add his 25th. Despite the right-foot blister, which required treatment during the match, Djokovic came out victorious in his first round match against Learner Tien, 6-1, 7-6, 6-2.The Serb had a dominant first set but was shaky in the second set, which still went his way in the tiebreak. In the final set, he was once again his dominant self. The victory marked his 75th consecutive opening-round Grand Slam victory, a record in the Open Era.The draw is only going to get tougher for the 38-year-old, with him scheduled to face American qualifier Zachary Svajda in the second round. If all goes well as per the seeding, he could potentially face Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals and Jannik Sinner in the finals.