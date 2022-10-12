"Novak Djokovic's decision to not get vaccinated is being vindicated"- Tennis fans react after Pfizer makers reveal that vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission 

Novak Djokovic is amongst the few athletes in the world who have chosen not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Serb was not allowed to participate in the Australian Open and the US Open Championships this year due to his unvaccinated status.
Tennis legends, critics, and fans all over the world have had diverse opinions on his decision. A select group of people has continuously called him out for being selfish and urged him to take the vaccination for the sake of others.
However, a recent debate between a member of the European Parliament and the director of the leading vaccine maker, Pfizer, has left everyone bamboozled. Pfizer's director has accepted that the vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission.
Upon hearing this shocking development, the 35-year-old's fans have yet again come to the Serb's defense on maintaining his stance of not wanting to get vaccinated.
"Novak Djokovic's decision on not being vaccinated is being vindicated all of the time," one fan said.
Another fan called out the Pfizer vaccine makers for lying to the world about its uses. He also called out people who urged the former World No. 1 and other unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.
"'At the time of introduction the vaccine had never been tested on stopping the transmission of the virus' They lied to the world!! For all those that said Djokovic & anyone else who is unvaccinated should get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus......u were lied to!!" a user wrote.
One user stated that the Serbian has been robbed, based on the new information that has come to light.
"Just a reminder, from the beginning, I said that what happened to Novak Djokovic was an absolute act of discrimination on a biological basis, but now the whole thing turns out to be baseless, the vaccine hasn't been tested on preventing transmission. Novak Djokovic has been robbed," read one tweet.
"I could not ask for a better restart of the season" - Novak Djokovic after winning Astana Open
Novak Djokovic captured the 90th ATP title of his career at the Astana Open on Sunday when he outfoxed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final. The Serbian expressed his delight at winning back-to-back titles in Israel and Kazakhstan.
"I could not ask for a better restart of the season. I'm super pumped and motivated to end the season as well as I have done these past couple of weeks. I'm just very grateful and blessed to be able to play this well at this stage of my life. You know 35 is not 25," he said.