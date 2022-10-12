"Novak Djokovic's decision to not get vaccinated is being vindicated"- Tennis fans react after Pfizer makers reveal that vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission 

Novak Djokovic is amongst the few athletes in the world who have chosen not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Serb was not allowed to participate in the Australian Open and the US Open Championships this year due to his unvaccinated status.

Tennis legends, critics, and fans all over the world have had diverse opinions on his decision. A select group of people has continuously called him out for being selfish and urged him to take the vaccination for the sake of others.

However, a recent debate between a member of the European Parliament and the director of the leading vaccine maker, Pfizer, has left everyone bamboozled. Pfizer's director has accepted that the vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission.

Upon hearing this shocking development, the 35-year-old's fans have yet again come to the Serb's defense on maintaining his stance of not wanting to get vaccinated.

"Novak Djokovic's decision on not being vaccinated is being vindicated all of the time," one fan said.

Another fan called out the Pfizer vaccine makers for lying to the world about its uses. He also called out people who urged the former World No. 1 and other unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.

"'At the time of introduction the vaccine had never been tested on stopping the transmission of the virus' They lied to the world!! For all those that said Djokovic & anyone else who is unvaccinated should get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus......u were lied to!!" a user wrote.

Reggie🐺🐊 @Reggie61823972



They lied to the world!!



For all those that said Djokovic & anyone else who is unvaccinated should get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus......u were lied to!! Rob Roos MEP 🇳🇱 @Rob_Roos BREAKING:



In COVID hearing,



"Get vaccinated for others" was always a lie.



The only purpose of the



The world needs to know. Share this video! BREAKING:In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission."Get vaccinated for others" was always a lie.The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated.The world needs to know. Share this video! 🚨 BREAKING:In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission."Get vaccinated for others" was always a lie.The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated.The world needs to know. Share this video! ⤵️ https://t.co/su1WqgB4dO 'At the time of introduction the vaccine had never been tested on stopping the transmission of the virus'They lied to the world!!For all those that said Djokovic & anyone else who is unvaccinated should get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus......u were lied to!! twitter.com/Rob_Roos/statu… 'At the time of introduction the vaccine had never been tested on stopping the transmission of the virus'They lied to the world!!For all those that said Djokovic & anyone else who is unvaccinated should get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus......u were lied to!! twitter.com/Rob_Roos/statu…

One user stated that the Serbian has been robbed, based on the new information that has come to light.

"Just a reminder, from the beginning, I said that what happened to Novak Djokovic was an absolute act of discrimination on a biological basis, but now the whole thing turns out to be baseless, the vaccine hasn't been tested on preventing transmission. Novak Djokovic has been robbed," read one tweet.

Ahmad Mohammad Ahmad @AhmadCapitano



From the beginning,I said that what happened to Novak Djokovic was an absolute act of discrimination on a biological basis, but now the whole things turn out to be baseless, the vaccine hasn't been tested on preventing transmission



Novak Djokovic has been robbed Rob Roos MEP 🇳🇱 @Rob_Roos BREAKING:



In COVID hearing,



"Get vaccinated for others" was always a lie.



The only purpose of the



The world needs to know. Share this video! BREAKING:In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission."Get vaccinated for others" was always a lie.The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated.The world needs to know. Share this video! 🚨 BREAKING:In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission."Get vaccinated for others" was always a lie.The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated.The world needs to know. Share this video! ⤵️ https://t.co/su1WqgB4dO Just a reminderFrom the beginning,I said that what happened to Novak Djokovic was an absolute act of discrimination on a biological basis, but now the whole things turn out to be baseless, the vaccine hasn't been tested on preventing transmissionNovak Djokovic has been robbed twitter.com/Rob_Roos/statu… Just a reminderFrom the beginning,I said that what happened to Novak Djokovic was an absolute act of discrimination on a biological basis, but now the whole things turn out to be baseless, the vaccine hasn't been tested on preventing transmissionNovak Djokovic has been robbed twitter.com/Rob_Roos/statu… https://t.co/IwecyCo91t

Here are some more fan reactions:

Vijay Sarvaiya @vijaysarvaiya73 @pbhushan1 Sports Authority should apologize to Novak Djokovic who missed competitions for not being vaccinated, and other millions who took vaccines because of compulsion. @pbhushan1 Sports Authority should apologize to Novak Djokovic who missed competitions for not being vaccinated, and other millions who took vaccines because of compulsion.

L Graham @Lindapluscatz @JamesMelville I decided not to have the vaccine, felt unbearable pressure and judgement from others. Novak Djokovic's situation and stance were a huge turning point for me and really helped. Medical procedures should always be about individual choice, first and foremost. @JamesMelville I decided not to have the vaccine, felt unbearable pressure and judgement from others. Novak Djokovic's situation and stance were a huge turning point for me and really helped. Medical procedures should always be about individual choice, first and foremost.

Pavvy G @pavyg



Yet he continues to be kind, generous, polite and so warm to all of the Tennis community, he really is someone incredibly special. As more and more facts and truths about the vaccine are now being exposed. We will NEVER forget what they put Novak Djokovic through this year.Yet he continues to be kind, generous, polite and so warm to all of the Tennis community, he really is someone incredibly special. As more and more facts and truths about the vaccine are now being exposed. We will NEVER forget what they put Novak Djokovic through this year.Yet he continues to be kind, generous, polite and so warm to all of the Tennis community, he really is someone incredibly special. ❤️ https://t.co/l8iPdcFqoJ

"I could not ask for a better restart of the season" - Novak Djokovic after winning Astana Open

The Serbian pictured at 2022 Laver Cup.

Novak Djokovic captured the 90th ATP title of his career at the Astana Open on Sunday when he outfoxed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final. The Serbian expressed his delight at winning back-to-back titles in Israel and Kazakhstan.

"I could not ask for a better restart of the season. I'm super pumped and motivated to end the season as well as I have done these past couple of weeks. I'm just very grateful and blessed to be able to play this well at this stage of my life. You know 35 is not 25," he said.

Poll : 0 votes