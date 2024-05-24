Novak Djokovic's decision to play in Geneva ahead of French Open was "wise" despite SF exit, believes Paul McNamee

Former Australian tennis star Paul McNamee lauded Novak Djokovic for his decision to take part in the Geneva Open. The veteran said that Djokovic took a wise call and the campaign would keep him in good shape before he begins his title defence at Roland Garros later this week.

On Friday, Djokovic crashed out of the Geneva Open after losing 4-6, 6-0, 1-6 to Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac. The World No. 1 looked good against Yannick Hanfmann and Tallon Griekspoor, winning both matches in straight sets, but failed to carry the momentum against Machac.

During his match against Machac, Djokovic also faced issues with his hands that might have led to his defeat. In a post on X, McNamee said that the Serb needed to play a few matches before appearing at the French Open.

“The decision of Djokovic to go to Geneva was wise, and even more so in retrospect. Given the risk of being completely underdone going into Roland Garros, those three matches, with now three days off, were just what he needed… fair play to Nole and his team,” McNamee wrote.

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic in danger of losing top spot

Last year, Djokovic exchanged his top ranking with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz quite a few times. This time, he will be competing with Jannik Sinner for the No. 1 ranking on the ATP circuit. Djokovic has a lead of 1090 points over Sinner, who has a chance of toppling the legend.

To become the World No. 1, Sinner must reach the final of the clay-court Major. If he does not, then his position will depend on Djokovic’s performance. If Djokovic crashes out before the final, Sinner would be crowned as the top-ranked player.

There is also a chance that Sinner and Djokovic may meet in the grand finale of the men’s singles on June 9. Having won the Australian Open earlier this year, Sinner has simply been outstanding, thereby giving himself a chance to go to the top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback