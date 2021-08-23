Novak Djokovic's displays of emotion show how much he cares, losing in Tokyo could be good for him: Daniela Hantuchova

Daniela Hantuchova believes Novak Djokovic's emotional outbursts on court prove that he genuinely cares about the sport. Hantuchova also reckons Djokovic would be extra motivated to do well at the US Open after his loss at the Tokyo Olympics, and that Daniil Medvedev is in the best position to challenge the Serb in New York.

Novak Djokovic returned empty-handed from this year's Olympic Games, thus ending his pursuit to win the Calendar Golden Slam. Djokovic led by a set and a break against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals but went on to lose in three sets, before losing the bronze-medal match against Pablo Carreno Busta too.

The 20-time Major champion also created some controversy during his time in Tokyo. Djokovic violently smashed his racket against the net during his match against Carreno Busta, and in another instance he threw his racket into the stands.

The Serb's actions drew widespread criticism, but Daniela Hantuchova, in a recent interview with Tennis365, suggested that his displays of emotion were not as bad as people claim them to be. Hantuchova pointed out that Djokovic's personality is different from that of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and that his outbursts are an indication of his love towards the sport.

"This is his personality, he's not Rafa, he's not Roger," Hantuchova said. "It shows how much he cares and how competitive he is. I think it's good that all three are so different in so many ways and it allows us to enjoy what they have done over the last 20 years for our game."

Hantuchova went on to opine that failing in Tokyo could be a blessing in disguise for Novak Djokovic, as it would motivate him to prove a point at the US Open. However, the Slovak also cautioned that Djokovic would be under a lot of pressure in New York given that he is on the cusp of completing the historic Calendar Slam.

"I feel losing in Tokyo could be good for him because he is always good at reacting to a setback and everything is lined up for him to do it," Hantuchova said. "But we have seen with Serena Williams that the pressure can be difficult when you are so close to something so special. He will face pressure trying to do something so special, but this is when he feels the most comfortable for me, when he has pressure."

Turning her attention to the US Open, Hantuchova claimed that Daniil Medvedev, who recently won the Toronto Masters, "has the best chance" against Novak Djokovic in the best-of-five format.

"Over five sets, I feel Daniil is the one who has the best chance against Novak," Hantuchova said. "He is in good form. He won in Canada, he is high on confidence and he will believe he can beat Djokovic."

"I still feel like Novak Djokovic is a level above the Next Gen in best-of-five matches" - Daniela Hantuchova

While players like Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have beaten Novak Djokovic in the best-of-three format, they have so far failed to do the same in the best-of-five format. According to Daniela Hantuchova, that is because the World No. 1 is still a cut above the Next Gen in the longer format.

Hantuchova also suggested it would be "interesting" to see how Djokovic negotiates the initial rounds at the US Open, given that he will enter the tournament without any match practice.

"I still feel like Novak is a level above them all in the best of five matches," Hantuchova said. "It will be interesting to see how sharp he can be without playing any warm-up events before the US Open, but he is generally in cruise control in the first week of a Major and I would expect him to try and use the first week in New York to get into top shape for the challenges in the second week."

Hantuchova did add, however, that she considers Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Zverev to be able challengers to Djokovic.

"The ones who I feel are closest to his (Novak Djokovic's) level are Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, with Sascha (Alexander Zverev) not far behind when he is playing at his best," Hantuchova added.

