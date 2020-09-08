Novak Djokovic’s disqualification from the 2020 US Open after hitting a lineswoman with the ball has made him the cynosure of all eyes in the tennis world. From the Serb's peers to tennis pundits, almost everyone has had their say on the topic.

While some have questioned whether Novak Djokovic warranted such a harsh punishment, a few have also talked about the implications of Sunday's events in the big picture. Recently, Australian doubles legend Todd Woodbridge also gave his opinion on the fiasco that took place at Flushing Meadows.

The decision to default Novak Djokovic was right: Todd Woodbridge

Novak Djokovic accidentally hit the lineswoman in the throat

Todd Woodbridge feels the controversy that surrounded Novak Djokovic was ‘madness'. But he went on to add that given historical precedent, the officials had no option but to give the Serb the marching orders.

"This is madness. Was the decision right? Absolutely. There was no other choice. There have been similar incidents in the past with John McEnroe, David Nalbandian and Tim Henman," Woodbridge said.

"According to the rules, if you hit someone on the field, intentionally or not, it's automatic disqualification," he added.

Playing against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth round of the NY Slam, Djokovic angrily swatted a ball towards the wall which ended up hitting and injuring a lineswoman. What followed was Novak Djokovic getting disqualified and also being fined $260k for "aggravated behavior".

However, Woodbridge noted that the biggest repercussions would not be on Novak Djokovic's finances, but on his legacy as a tennis player and a global icon.

"I think this episode will change tennis" - Woodbridge on Novak Djokovic's default

Novak Djokovic will rue his missed opportunity

Novak Djokovic had been invincible throughout 2020, romping to big titles at the Australian Open and Cincinnati Masters which saw him go 26-0 for the year. Remaining unbeaten until the end of the year would have definitely been something that Djokovic would've desired.

As fate would have it, Novak Djokovic’s controversial exit has thwarted his ambitions and sullied his record. But there will be bigger connotations in the GOAT debate as well, according to Todd Woodbridge.

The Aussie claimed that Novak Djokovic's misdemeanor at Flushing Meadows was going to have an impact on the history of tennis and the GOAT race.

"The disqualification of the world's first player will change the course of tennis history. Novak was on his way to winning another Grand Slam trophy. He was definitely the best player in this tournament. He tried to make up for the difference in titles with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer," Woodbridge said.

"It would be that. Djokovic was in great shape, he did everything right, but after the incident he did not appear at the press conference. I think this episode will change tennis and will affect the changes when it comes to debating the biggest players of all time," the Aussie added.

Novak Djokovic was bidding for an 18th Major title at the US Open, which would have brought him closer to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam tally.