As the President of the ATP Player Council, Novak Djokovic had proposed in April a scheme that would generate around $6 million for a "Player Relief Fund". That money would then be distributed to lower-ranked players who have been adversely impacted by the global pandemic.

The World No. 1 had said at the time that he had spoken to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal about the fund, both of whom had supported it. In addition, Novak Djokovic has also been fighting over the past few years for more prize money at the lower levels, which was supposedly what led to the ouster of former ATP chief Chris Kermode.

The Serb's efforts are now seeing fruit, as the USTA - the organizing body behind the US Open - has announced a series of prize money changes for the 2020 edition of the tournament.

USTA reaffirms Novak Djokovic's proposals to help lower-ranked players

Novak Djokovic has worked actively for the lower ranked players

When Novak Djokovic had announced the player relief fund in March, the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting to gain momentum. With both the ATP and the WTA tours being called off in March, a vast majority of lower-ranked players were suddenly rendered jobless.

In the months since, the relief fund has garnered plenty of support from Novak Djokovic's colleagues. The plan was for members of the top 100 in men's singles and top 20 in men's doubles contribute on a scale as mentioned in the tweet below:

This ⁦@DjokerNole⁩ letter to fellow players with the buy-in from Rafa and Roger is truly remarkable. We will be telling our grandkids about the big 3- and some of the stories may even involve tennis... pic.twitter.com/y7DsdUDsAU — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) April 17, 2020

Now, the USTA is going to contribute to the player relief fund too. In a statement on their Twitter handle, the organizing body of the US Open announced the total prize money allocated for the 2020 edition - including a massive $6.6M for player relief.

"The USTA has reaffirmed its financial commitment to player relief efforts in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic with its announcement of the total player compensation for the 2020 US Open." the USTA said in their statement.

Learn more about our player compensation now ➡️ https://t.co/dIHN4XRflF pic.twitter.com/pbPX18PbYj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 5, 2020

The organizers also revealed that the New York Slam will be compensating players at this year's tournament with a total amount of $53.4 million, which represents nearly 95% of the record sum that was distributed in 2019.

First round prize money at US Open 2020 raised by 5%

US Open Tennis Stadium

Another significant detail in the USTA's statement is that this year's draws will see an increase in first round prize money by 5% from the 2019 edition, i.e from $58,000 to $61,000.

This is in line with Novak Djokovic's long-running efforts to boost the earnings of lower-ranked players, and would be especially helpful in the middle of a global health crisis.

It is to be noted, however, that the paycheck of the men's and women's winners will see a decrease of about 22% from the 2019 edition of the tournament. The cost-cutting measures amid the pandemic were bound to be reflected somewhere, and it is evident now that the champions will have to bear the brunt of it.

But with a player compensation package that maintains nearly 95 percent of the prize pool from last year, Novak Djokovic wouldn't be too unhappy with these developments - even if he ends up winning the tournament.