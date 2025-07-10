Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Boris Becker wowed by Serb achieving impressive milestone with Wimbledon SF berth

Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Boris Becker recently praised the Serb for his impressive milestone around Wimbledon semifinal appearances. The World No. 6 earned a place in the Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles semifinal round on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Serbian champion defeated Italy's Flavio Cobolli to secure a 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 win after a three-hour and 11-minute clash on Centre Court. With the win, the seven-time Wimbledon winner advanced to his 14th semi-final appearance, surpassing the record for most men’s semifinal appearances in Wimbledon history. He had previously been tied with Roger Federer, who held the record with 13 semifinal appearances.

Djokovic has earlier appeared at the Wimbledon semifinal rounds in 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. The feat also placed him in his 52nd Grand Slam semi-final appearance, which surpassed his own record, which the 38-year-old broke two years ago. The Serb's former coach Becker, expressed his amazement at the impressive achievement and wrote:

"14th semis at Wimbledon…wow !"

Becker himself appeared at the Wimbledon semifinals nine times. He coached the semifinalist from 2013 to December 2016, leading him to six Grand Slam titles. The Serbian sensation will continue the quest for his 25th Grand Slam title against the current World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Novak Djokovic opens up about facing Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon SF

Novak Djokovic during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic made his feelings known about facing Jannik Sinner in the semifinal round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. He also reflected on the straight-set semifinal defeat to the current World No. 1 at the French Open.

“I lost straight sets to Jannik in the semis of Roland-Garros,” Djokovic said in his post-match press conference. “I think I played a solid match. I could have played better, but he was just the better player when the moments were important. So I get another opportunity.”

He further stated that reaching the final stages of the Grand Slams in the presence of top players like Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz means the most to him.

"For me, this is what counts the most... Being in the last stages of Grand Slams and playing against the best player in the world right now. Him next to [Carlos] Alcaraz are the leaders of men's tennis today. I couldn't ask for a bigger challenge for myself. I look forward to it. I'll do my best to get ready and perform my best there," he added.

Sinner booked his spot in the final four by outing Ben Shelton 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-4.

