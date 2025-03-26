Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic reveals in detail why he's "a genius"

Goran Ivanisevic's five-year tenure as Novak Djokovic's coach resulted in tremendous success for the latter. During their partnership, he coached the Serb to nine Major titles, among other accolades. He recently sat down for a chat with the broadcaster Arena Sport, during which he touched upon his time with his former protege.

Ad

Ivansivevic highlighted how tennis is an individual sport and compared the players being akin to gladiators. They have to give more than their best match after match in order to succeed.

"Tennis is an individual sport. In fact, it's a gladiator sport, it just doesn't have contact. And you have to be at 300% every day. Nobody asks you about your health, nobody asks you if you feel like it," Ivanisevic said.

Ad

Trending

Ivanisevic also called Djokovic a genius, primarily due to his insane drive and work ethic. He always felt the need to improve his game and there was no room for complacency. Maximizing one's potential is the key to greatness according to the Croat.

"And when you come to a genius like that, I think Novak is a genius because what was good for him today, is no longer good tomorrow. Tomorrow we have to do everything again. It has to be better, you always look for something better. I'm not for him to have to change anything. You have to manage to make the best possible out of what you have," he said.

Ad

Ivanisevic and Djokovic parted ways in March 2024. Since their separation, the Serb has won only one title but it was the one he coveted the most, an Olympic gold medal. He later hired his former rival Andy Murray, who retired last year, as his new coach. Their collaboration has already witnessed some highs and lows, though they're on a hot streak at the moment.

Novak Djokovic through to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open 2025

Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray's partnership was off to a solid start with a semifinal finish at the Australian Open. However, an injury forced the Serb to throw in the towel after losing the first set against Alexander Zverev in the semis. They encountered another setback after he also lost his next two matches and arrived at the Miami Open on a three-match losing streak.

Ad

Things are looking up for the duo once again. Djokovic has rediscovered his best in Miami and has advanced to the quarterfinals without losing a set. He will take on Sebastian Korda for a spot in the semifinals on Wednesday, March 26.

The 24-time Major champion won his previous and only encounter against Korda in memorable fashion. He staged an impressive comeback in the final of the Adelaide International 2023, saving a championship point en route to a 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-3 win. Given their current form, their showdown in Miami could be another thriller.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis