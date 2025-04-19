Novak Djokovic's ex-opponent makes bold prediction about Serb's chances of winning 25th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic's 24 Grand Slam titles put him at the joint-most by any player with Margaret Court. The Serb, however, has been hunting for the elusive 25th over the last two years.

If former opponents John Isner and Steve Johnson's words are anything to go by, 2025 is the final shot for the 37-year-old to accomplish the goal. The duo spoke to fellow former pro Sam Querrey on the prospects of the Serb winning another Grand Slam in the latest episode of the Nothing Major Show.

Describing this year's Wimbledon and US Open as the final two chances for Djokovic to win a Grand Slam, Isner said the Serb will need to accomplish his goal at one of the two tournaments given his advancing age.

"I hope I'm wrong here, but it seems like [Novak Djokovic] has two chances left in his career to win a Grand Slam, and that's at Wimbledon in the US Open," John Isner said (at 24.55).

"He's getting older, you know how well he takes care of his body, but it just seems like as far as his career goes... and the question was his level in Miami, well, if he can serve like that, then he absolutely can win Wimbledon," he added. (at 25.05)

Isner heaped praise on Djokovic for the way he was playing at the Miami Open, saying if he can serve at a similar level, he will have a real shot at winning Wimbledon.

"One match he served like 83% first serves... you're not going to keep that level up, but if he can serve over 65% first serves at Wimbledon, he can certainly win that tournament this year," John Isner said (at 26.15).

"It just seems like 2025 is his last opportunity to win a Slam. It's either going to happen at Wimbledon or the US Open," he continued (at 26.25). "I hope I'm wrong. It'd be amazing to see him turn back the clock in 2026 and win a Slam, but it just seems like that."

Steve Johnson takes note of physical issues while predicting Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam prospects

Novak Djokovic has had issues with injuries of late. (Source: Getty)

Steve Johnson, meanwhile, also described the Wimbledon Championships, scheduled to be held in June-July this year, as Novak Djokovic's best shot at getting his hands on a Grand Slam trophy again.

He took note of the physical demands of playing on clay, pointing out that's not something that Djokovic seems too equipped with doing at this point. An easy first week that helps him conserve energy, he said, could set him up well for a Wimbledon title.

"If [Novak Djokovic] has a chance, I'd say Wimbledon, just from a physical standpoint. After two weeks, not grinding it out on the clay, I think. We've seen it twice this year, Australian Open and Miami, where he just runs out of gas, hich is outlandish to say, like, now that I'm saying it out loud for a guy that's never feel like he's been tired in his life," Steve Johnson said (at 23.55).

"So I don't think the French Open is going to be for him and I would say Wimbledon would be his best chance if he can," he added (at 24.05). "...he just needs to get to the end of the two weeks with a bit more, uh, you know, juice in his step."

Notably, 2024 was the first year since an injury-marred 2017 in which Djokovic did not win a Grand Slam title. His best showing came at Wimbledon where he made the final before losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

