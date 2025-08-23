Novak Djokovic's exclusive The GOAT collection with Lacoste: Price, Where to buy, Options & more 

Novak Djokovic's undisputed status as the legend of the sport has been honored in an unique way by one of his main sponsors, Lacoste. Ahead of the US Open 2025, where he's set to launch his bid for a record 25th Major title, the French apparel giant unveiled a limited edition "The GOAT" collection as a tribute to his greatness.
Lacoste is recognized all over the world thanks to their iconic green crocodile logo. However, they've swapped the crocodile for a goat for their latest collection honoring Djokovic. Sports fans often refer to the very best as the "GOAT" (greatest of all time), making this transition quite apt.
With almost all conceivable records in tennis to his name, Djokovic has etched his name in history with his numerous achievements. The limited edition line features caps, polos, t-shirts, sweatpants, and jackets, all emblazoned with the new goat logo. All items are available for sale on Lacoste's official website.
The polo is priced at $140, while the t-shirt is available for $100. The cap is priced at $70. The American webstore has only these items available for now. Fans in the UK can get these items for £120 (polo), £90 (t-shirt) and £60 (cap). They can also get their hands on a jacket, which is priced at £160, as well as sweatpants, which are available for £110.
Lacoste's latest move is an incredible gesture to mark the greatness of one of their biggest brand ambassadors. This marks another milestone in their longstanding collaboration, which completed eight years this year.
Novak Djokovic joined forces with Lacoste in 2017
Novak Djokovic has donned apparel from quite a few clothing brands over the course of his long career. He was rocking outfits from Adidas at the start of his career, and claimed his maiden Major title at the Australian Open 2008 while he was with the company.
The Serb's deal with Adidas ended in 2009, and starting from 2010, he was sponsored by Sergio Tacchinni. He won four Major titles while he was signed with them, and ascended to the top of the rankings for the first time during this period. His partnership with the Italian brand concluded in 2012, and he moved on to Uniqlo the same year.
Djokovic won seven Major titles while he was with the Japanese brand, and completed the Career Grand Slam at the French Open 2016. His contract with Uniqlo expired in 2016, and he took his time deciding his next sponsor. He eventually teamed up with Lacoste in 2017 and has been with them ever since.
The 38-year-old has won 12 Major titles while being represented by Lacoste, along with an Olympic gold medal. Now that he's in the twilight of his career, it's quite unlikely that he'll switch brands at this point. Lacoste's latest collection could see a massive spike in sales if Djokovic wins the US Open 2025, thus setting a new all-time record with 25 Major titles.
