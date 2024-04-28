Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan rushed to hospital after suffering fall, Serb hurriedly joins him after suspected fracture: Reports

According to reports emerging from Serbia, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan has been rushed to hospital after he suffered a fall while at home in Belgrade.

As reported by Sportal, Srdjan was feeding his birds when he fell from his chair and hit the ground, injuring his arm. It's also suspected that the fall has resulted in a fracture in his upper arm.

On learning the same, Novak Djokovic and his brother Marko hurriedly joined him at the hospital. With Srdjan currently under treatment, Sportal has reported that doctors have not yet confirmed how long the senior Djokovic will have to remain in hospital.

Thankfully, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was in Belgrade, training for the upcoming Italian Open and the following French Open. He had withdrawn from the Madrid Open taking place this week and has played only one clay tournament this season (at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he reached the semifinals).

"I know how much Srdjan supported him and asked God to let him succeed" - Novak Djokovic's grandfather Zagar

2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Winners Walk

Speaking to Bosnian daily Kurir in an interview in 2020, Novak Djokovic's grandfather Zagar had opened up about the role Srdjan played in Novak's life.

Zagar emphasized how Srdjan often prayed to God to let his son succeed, and that he always knew that the World No. 1 was destined for greatness.

"I know how much Srdjan supported him, and asked God to let him succeed. He always had a feeling that Novak would be successful, and it was amazing," the World No. 1's grandfather said.

Zagar also shed light on the financial troubles that plagued Srdjan and his wife Dijana during Djokovic's childhood, with the pair often forced to borrow huge sums of money at high interest rates.

"They were forced to borrow big money. I once asked Srdjan, what if it did not work. He would tell me: I would unload the wagons at the station," he added.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion's grandfather also spoke affectionately about his grandson's attitude, recalling how good and educated he was even at a young age.

"Once, they left Novak to me when he was a child, to take care of him on Kopaonik. He accepted me immediately despite us not having met a lot, amazing how good and educated he was from a young age," Djokovic's grandfather recalled.

