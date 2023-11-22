Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan, has taken issue with the moving goalposts in acknowledging his son's accomplishments, following the Serb's recent achievement of reaching 400 weeks as the World No. 1.

Djokovic recently claimed his seventh ATP Finals title, surpassing Roger Federer to become the player with the most titles at the year-end championships. He also secured his record-extending eighth year-end World No. 1 ranking, marking his historic 400th week on the top spot.

However, the 24-time Grand Slam champion's father, Srdjan, expressed frustration over the reluctance of some to acknowledge his son's unparalleled dominance. He highlighted the apparent double standard in Federer being hailed as the best in sport when he set the record with 310 weeks on top, while Djokovic was not extended the same courtesy.

"For 15 years, he has been the best in the world in all possible categories. And of course, that annoys them all and they are unable to admit that he is the best in the world. Here, for example, Federer was the best for many years with 310 weeks," he said (via Sportal).

Srdjan also pointed out that detractors shifted focus to Steffi Graf's 377 weeks as World No. 1 after the Serb broke Federer's record. He stated that following the 24-time Grand Slam champion's recent achievement, critics began referencing pre-Open Era records to further undermine his feat.

However, the 62-year-old expressed confidence in his son's ability to surpass event those records and achieve 500 weeks atop the rankings.

"When Novak caught up with him, they invented "oh, no, Steffi Graf has 370 and something weeks." Steffi also passed, so they invented someone from before the Open era, who has 500 and something weeks... Well, you want to will it be in those 500 or so weeks? Well, it will be.," he added.

Novak Djokovic: "Olympic gold is definitely one of the major goals for next year, other than Grand Slams"

Novak Djokovic

Despite his unmatched accomplishments in the sport, Novak Djokovic has yet to clinch the Olympic gold medal. Following his ATP Finals triumph, the Serb deemed the elusive prize one of his biggest priorities for the 2024 season.

"It is definitely one of the major goals for next year, other than Grand Slams. It's going to be very congested schedule with going from the slowest to the fastest surface in sport back to the slowest. Clay, grass, clay, then hard court. Obviously that's a very demanding, challenging stretch of the year," he said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion looked back on his stellar season and emphasized his unwavering drive and hunger for even more achievements.

"I have always the highest ambitions and goals. That's not going to be different for the next year, that's for sure. The drive that I have is still there. My body has been serving me well, listening to me well. I have a great team of people around me," he said.

Djokovic is currently in Malaga, Spain, for the David Cup Finals, where Serbia is set to take on Great Britain in the quarterfinals on Thursday, November 23.

