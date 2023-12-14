"Novak Djokovic's first tennis racket was a horcrux", "He was born with talent" - Fans react to video of Serb playing tennis at the age of 4

A video of four-year-old Novak Djokovic playing tennis has resurfaced online, garnering an enthusiastic response from fans around the world.

Djokovic is regarded as one of the greatest players in the sport, with 24 Grand Slam singles titles, the highest for any player in the Open Era.

The video posted on social media features four-year-old Djokovic putting on denim overalls and attempting to play some forehand shots with a pink racket. It also showed him imitating professional tennis players but struggling to get the tennis balls out of his pocket after serving.

In the video, he was beckoned but didn't seem interested and continued to play tennis.

"Leave me alone, I'm playing tennis," Djokovic says in the clip.

Djokovic's Reddit fans expressed admiration, joy, and love as they reacted to the video.

A fan linked the Serb's first tennis racket to a Horcrux, playfully referencing the Harry Potter series.

"Novak’s first tennis racket is a horcrux," the fan said.

Fan reaction

Another fan on Reddit remarked that Djokovic was hitting forehands with his brand-new racket without missing a beat on his first day. They concluded that the World No. 1 was born with talent.

"Abolsutely. Novak was hitting forehands (without missing a beat) on his first day with his brand new racket! He was born with talent," they wrote.

Fan reaction

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Fan reaction from Reddit: 4-year-old Novak Djokovic playing tennis

Novak Djokovic playing tennis at 4: fan reactions on Reddit

Novak Djokovic's first Grand Slam title

Australian Open 2008 - Men's Singles Champion.

From the four-year-old kid struggling to hit a forehand to becoming the 24-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic has come a long way.

Here's a sneak peek at his first Grand Slam title run.

Djokovic won his first Major when he was 20 years old in 2008, at the Australian Open. He defeated Benjamin Becker, Simone Bolelli, Samuel Querrey, and Lleyton Hewitt in the first four rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinal, the Serb faced Spain's David Ferrer and defeated him 6-0, 6-3, 7-5 to set up a semifinal encounter with former World No. 1 Roger Federer. Djokovic beat Federer, who was the two-time defending champion, with scores of 7-5, 6-3, 7-6(5).

The Serb then faced off against French tennis star Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. The final was a thrilling four-set encounter that ended with scores of 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, 7–6(2) in favor of Djokovic.

The 36-year-old today holds the record for the most Australian Open titles — 10.

