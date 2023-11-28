Novak Djokovic's French Open-winning racquet goes up for auction after being caught by fan

Novak Djokovic's French Open-winning racket from the 2016 final against Andy Murray has been put up for auction.

The 2016 French Open final was an epic match that saw Djokovic come from a set down to defeat Murray in four sets. The match was a back-and-forth affair, with both players exchanging breaks of serve throughout. The Serb eventually took control of the match in the last three sets, claiming his first French Open title.

Djokovic was ecstatic after the victory as he drew a heart on the clay court with his racquet and then threw it into the crowd, where a lucky fan caught it.

That fan has decided to sell the racket through SCP Auctions, a reputable sports memorabilia company. The racquet is a 27-inch Head Speed Graphene Touch PT113B, with a custom double-wrapped, calfskin leather grip. The racquet currently has a minimum bid of $10,000. It has been authenticated by experts, who have matched it to photos and videos of the French Open final.

A look back at Novak Djokovic's performance at 2016 French Open

Novak Djokovic achieved one of the greatest feats of his career by winning the 2016 French Open, and his 12th Major title overall.

The 24-time Grand Slam Champion started his campaign by defeating Chinese Taipei’s Yen-Hsun Lu before bagging victories against Steve Darcis and Aljaz Bedene, in straight sets. The Serb then faced Roberto Bautista Agut in the fourth round. The Spaniard pushed him to the limit, but the World No. 1 prevailed in four sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 7-5.

In the quarterfinals, the World No. 1 met Tomas Berdych, whom he had beaten in their previous ten encounters. The Serb continued his dominance over the Czech, winning in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

In the semifinals, he faced Dominic Thiem, the rising star from Austria who had reached his first Major semifinals. The Serb showcased his prowess to claim a comprehensive victory, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.

The final pitted Djokovic against his longtime rival, Andy Murray, who had reached his first French Open final. Murray started strongly, taking the first set 6-3 with aggressive play. However, the Serb regrouped and took control of the match, winning the next three sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

The victory gave the Serb a calendar year Grand Slam, as he captured all four Majors (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open) in a 365-day stretch.

