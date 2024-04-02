Grigor Dimitrov's recent claims about Roger Federer being the toughest opponent he ever played attracted a lot of reactions from fans.

Dimitrov was asked about the toughest player he faced during a post-match press conference following his 6-3, 6-1 loss to Jannik Sinner in the Miami Open final. The Bulgarian said that the toughest player he ever played was Federer at his "absolute prime".

"I know for me I was going to say the toughest player that I have played at his absolute prime was Roger. Just too funny, actually. I remember a few times even at Wimbledon, once I remember it was just -- I wanted to dig a hole and disappear," Dimitrov said.

Several fans reacted to the Bulgarian's comments, with one speaking about Novak Djokovic's game, likening it to a swamp. The fan also said that Roger Federer's game at his best was a "tsunami".

"Nole's game is like a swamp - the ultimate "pusher". If you get stuck you get more stuck. Peak Federer was like a tsunami," a fan wrote on Reddit.

Another fan recalled out how commentators said that Federer's opponents would be spectators in their own matches.

"Back in the day I remember commentators would often say Federer’s opponents were spectators in their own match. I have never heard them say that during djokovic or nadal matches," a fan said.

One fan said that opponents really had no chance while playing against the Swiss in his heyday.

"Yes. I bet it has a lot to do with the way they play against other players. With prime Fed you will not have a chance to even get at the ball, prime Nole will make you think you have a chance and endup being ground down in the end," a fan observed.

One fan said that Roger Federer at his peak was "unreal"

"Been saying this for years. Peak Fed was just unreal," the fan's comment read.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Grigor Dimitrov on playing in the same era as Roger Federer, Rafael

Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov after the final of the Paris Masters in 2023

Following his semifinal win over Alexander Zverev in Miami, Grigor Dimitrov was asked in his post-match press conference whether he felt unlucky to play in the same era as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. He responded by saying he felt lucky to have played alongside them.

"Very lucky. How often you say I played in an era against the best players and you have beaten them all?" the Bulgarian said.

Grigor Dimitrov returned to the Top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time since 2018 since his run to the Miami Open final. He has won 20 out of 25 matches so far this season, winning the Brisbane International.

Grigor Dimitrov is next scheduled to compete at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which starts on April 7.

