“Novak Djokovic’s ghost will haunt this sport if he doesn’t win gold”- Fans react to Serb’s desire to triumph in 2024 Olympics

Tennis fans took to social media to express their thoughts on Novak Djokovic's ambition to achieve the elusive feat of winning a Calendar Year Golden Slam in 2024.

Djokovic showcased some sublime tennis against Jannik Sinner to win his seventh ATP Finals title on Sunday, November 19, in Turin, Italy. He stunned the World No. 4, who remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, with a straight-set victory (6-3, 6-3). The win broke Swiss legend Roger Federer’s record of six ATP Finals titles — a feat the Serb matched last year by beating Holger Rune in the final.

Speaking to the press after his historic triumph over Sinner, a gleeful Djokovic said that his aim for the coming year is to win a calendar slam and an Olympic gold medal, given his physical fitness and a wonderful support system:

“Well, you can win four slams and Olympic gold (smiling). Let's see. I mean, I have always the highest ambitions and goals. That's not going to be different for the next year, that's for sure. The drive that I have is still there. My body has been serving me well, listening to me well. I have a great team of people around me,” he said.

He also emphasized the effort and discipline required to produce outstanding results on global stages.

“Motivation, especially for the biggest tournaments in sport, is still present. It still inspires me to keep going. In the end of the day, people see you performing in the big tournaments, but they don't see all the weeks and months of dedicated day-to-day, week-to-week work, trying to build your form so that you can peak where you want to peak. For me, obviously those are Grand Slams and World Tour Finals, and next year hopefully also Olympic Games."

Some tennis fans on Reddit gave hilarious responses to Djokovic's assertion. A fan stated that if the 24-time Grand Slam champion didn't win the Olympic gold, his spirit would forever haunt the sport:

"His ghost will haunt this sport if he doesn't win the gold istg", they wrote.

Comment byu/TennisMathematician from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another fan spoke up for the next generation of tennis pros.

"Next gen: “What the f**k is wrong with this guy?”, they commented.

Comment byu/TennisMathematician from discussion intennis Expand Post

Another supporter speculated that, despite Djokovic's success, he would still be criticized, even if he were to win all four grand slams and the Olympic gold in Paris next year.

"He could take all 4 slams & OG next year & people would still find a reason to discredit him as the GOAT," they chimed in.

Comment byu/TennisMathematician from discussion intennis Expand Post

Here are a few more reactions from tennis enthusiasts:

Comment byu/TennisMathematician from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/TennisMathematician from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/TennisMathematician from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/TennisMathematician from discussion intennis Expand Post

Comment byu/TennisMathematician from discussion intennis Expand Post

Djokovic won the Bronze medal for his country at the 2008 Summer Olympics. He failed to secure a podium finish in either the singles or doubles category in the last three editions.

“I’m very very proud of the performance”- Novak Djokovic

Djokovic at the 2023 ATP Finals final

In the same media interaction, Novak Djokovic reflected on his title clash performance of the year-end tournament against Jannik Sinner on Sunday. He claimed that the matches he played against Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner were the best ones in Turin.

“Yes, I did. I think the match against Alcaraz last night and the one tonight, probably two best matches under the circumstances that I've played this season against two players that are in fantastic form. I mean, obviously the quality of Alcaraz and Sinner we all know,” Djokovic said.

The 36-year-old was extremely proud of his win against Sinner. He said that he kicked off the final much more aggressively compared to the group-stage encounter against the 22-year-old Italian, which the latter won in three sets. Moreover, that loss aided his adaptation to the atmosphere.

“Playing Sinner tonight in front of his home crowd, and the way I finished the tournament and finished the season, is amazing. I'm very, very proud of the performance. I started very aggressively tonight against Jannik, which was different to the group stage match we had against each other.

"I think that match helped me prepare myself better for the atmosphere, the crowd. Obviously I analyzed the match and I looked what I could have done better. I think I've done it very well for the entire match,” he stated.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis