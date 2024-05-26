“Novak Djokovic’s going to find a way… he’s going to go to that next level” - Prakash Amritraj picks Serb to win French Open 2024 over Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic was picked favorite to win the 2024 French Open by former Indian-American tennis player Prakash Amritraj. He has also predicted that the other finalist is going to be the World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz.

The French Open will begin on May 26 and this year has seen many of the top seeds struggling with various issues. While the Serb is out of form and coming into the tournament with no titles under his belt this year, the Spaniard has been dealing with a right forearm injury.

Despite these struggles, Tennis Channel's Amritraj has picked the World No. 1 as the favorite to lift La Coupe des Mousquetaires and predicted Carlos Alcaraz to be the other finalist.

"Well, I've gone back and forth a few times and I have licked Carlos Alcaraz to win this thing. But having had no one really playing any tennis with the top few names, injuries, and so forth, because of that, I'm going with Novak Djokovic."

The Indian-American believes the Serb is going to find motivation in Paris and elevate his game to the next level like he has done so many times in the past. He hoped that the 37-year-old and Alcaraz are the last men standing in the summit clash.

"I think he's going to find a way and this is what he plays for. It's tough for him to find motivation in the events that are not the Grand Slams. I think he's going to go to that next level, which we've seen him do."

"He's been in dips before. He knows where to dig. So I think he'll come through on top and I hope we get that Novak Carlos final that we so wanted last year."

Expand Tweet

"I'm worried... I don't see myself as a favorite in Paris" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

After his shocking defeat to Tomas Machac in the semifinals of the Geneva Open, Novak Djokovic, who felt physical discomfort during the game, expressed concern over his current form while talking to the media.

The World No. 1 also said that he doesn't consider himself the favorite for the French Open this year and will look to take things match by match.

"I'm worried. I haven't played well at all this year, apart from a few matches here and there. Things are what they are. I don't see myself as a favorite in Paris. I will try to take the matches one after the other," the Serb said.

Top seed Djokovic will kick off his title defense in Paris against home favorite Pierre-Hugues Herbert on May 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback