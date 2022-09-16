"Over a decade of incredible battles to think back on, an honor to know you on and off the court" - Novak Djokovic's heartfelt message following Roger Federer's retirement

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Roger Federer after the Swiss great decided to call time on his career on Thursday.

The Serb, who played some of the biggest matches of his career against Federer, said it was an honor to know the veteran both on and off the court. Djokovic took to Instagram to wish the 41-year-old the best in the next chapter of his life.

"Roger it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on. Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise. It’s an honour to know you on and off court, and for many more years to come," he wrote.

"I know that this new chapter will hold amazing things for you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to. From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health, and prosperity in the future. Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London. Roger Federer," he added.

Federer and Djokovic have shared a great rivalry over the years. They faced each other 50 times, with the Serb leading the head-to-head record 27–23, including 13–6 in finals.

They have clashed 17 times at the Majors, with Djokovic leading 11–6, five of which were in the finals, and a record 11 in the semifinals. Both players are set to represent Team Europe at the forthcoming Laver Cup, which will be the 20-time Grand Slam winner's last hurrah.

"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer with Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Roger Federer has had a splendid career, making and breaking multiple records along the way. The Swiss maestro, who is hugely regarded for his style and flamboyance on the court, said in his retirement statement that the sport has treated him more generously than he ever would have dreamt.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeriesI've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old," he said.

"I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it's time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour," he added.

FedEx, as he is famously known, played 1526 matches, winning 1251, remaining at number one in the ATP rankings for 310 weeks. He has won a total of 103 titles in his career and holds the distinction of having never retired during a match in his career.

