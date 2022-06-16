Novak Djokovic's kit for Wimbledon 2022 revealed

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is all set to open his quest for a seventh Wimbledon title in a new kit that was recently revealed.

Djokovic slipped to No. 3 in the rankings after failing to defend his Roland Garros title and losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. The 35-year-old will now open his grasscourt swing at Wimbledon, where he'll not be able to defend his 2000 ranking points even if he wins the title.

That's because the ATP and the WTA stripped this year's Championships of ranking points after Wimbledon barred Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Djokovic is all set to compete in this year's Championships in the competition's customary all-white attire. Here are a few pictures of his kit for this year's Wimbledon Championships:

Djokovic has won the last three editions of the Championships, beating Kevin Anderson (2018), Roger Federer (2019) and Matteo Berrettini (2021) in title matches.

His win over Berrettini took him to a then three-way tie at 20 Majors with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal atop the all-time Grand Slam title leaderboard. Nadal's triumph at the Australian Open and French Open this year means the Spaniard now has two more Slams than his Big 3 peers.

How has Novak Djokovic fared at Wimbledon over the years?

Novak Djokovic has a terrific record at Wimbledon, winning 79 of his 89 matches in 16 visits to the grasscourt Major. His six titles are only behind Roger Federer (8) and Pete Sampras (7) in the competition's all-time Open Era leaderboard.

Djokovic made his Wimbledon debut in 2005 - losing in the third round to Sebastien Grosjean - but has only lost before the second week on two other occasions. The Serb has not lost at the grasscourt Major since losing to Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals in 2017.

The 35-year-old famously saved two championship points on Federer's serve in the 2019 final before triumphing in a historic first-ever fifth-set tiebreak in 12-12 at Wimbledon. Two years later, he returned to successfully defend his title - beating Berrettini - after the 2020 edition of the competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Novak Djokovic has never lost in the first round at Wimbledon. If he continues that streak this year, he'll become the first male player to win 80 matches in all four Grand Slam tournaments. The Serb has won 85 matches at Roland Garros, 82 at the Australian Open and 81 at the US Open.

