Novak Djokovic's latest controversy with Kosovo: Everything you need to know about the Serb's history with the nation

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic lately paid his respects to the Serbian gunmen who were killed in Kosovo following a gunfight with the European country's police in a church.

Several gunmen dressed in combat uniform entered the village of Banjska, which is 55 km from the nation's capital Pristina, and stormed into an orthodox monastery after killing a policeman on September 25.

The Kosovo police arrived on the spot three days later and gunfire ensued, during which three of the gunmen were killed.

Following the incident, the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade held a candlelight vigil honoring the three gunmen who lost their lives.

Novak Djokovic also paid tribute to the slain trio on social media, putting a few praying emojis on his Instagram stories.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was heavily criticized by tennis fans worldwide following this. One fan was of the opinion that the 36-year-old's short statement was one of the worst things he ever did.

Political tensions have been high between Serbia and Kosovo historically, and this is not the first time the Serbian ace was involved in a controversy related to the latter nation.

Novak Djokovic had a controversial Kosovo message during the French Open

Novak Djokovic was involved in controversy during the 2023 French Open after his first-round win over Aleksandar Kovacevic. After the match, the Serb wrote on the camera that Kosovo was a part of Serbia in response to violent clashes happening in the former country.

"Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence," he wrote.

The Serb's actions were heavily criticized by many, including the French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera.

However, he had no repentance for his action, claiming that the message on the camera was the least he could do as a Serb, as he was hurt by his people being expelled from municipalities in Kosovo.

"As a Serb, it hurts me what is happening in Kosovo, our people have been expelled from the municipalities. This is the least I could do. As a public figure, regardless of the area, I feel an obligation to show support for our people and all of Serbia," he told the media.

The World No. 1 also claimed that, while he was aware of the criticism, he would not hesitate to repeat his actions.

"I hear there was a lot of criticism on social media, I don't know if someone will punish me or something like that, but I would do it again," the 24-time Major winner said.

