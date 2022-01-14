Novak Djokovic's lawyers to appeal his deportation: Reports

Novak Djokovic's visa was canceled for a second time by the Australian government earlier on Friday. However, if reports are to be believed, the Serb's legal team will be appealing the Immigration Minister's latest ruling.

Djokovic landed in Melbourne last week with a medical exemption, but was detained at the airport and had his visa revoked by Australian Border Force officials. His visa was subsequently canceled, but his lawyers filed an injunction against the decision. On Monday, a federal court found that there were "procedural errors" in the cancelation process, thereby reinstating the World No. 1's visa.

Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke, however, decided to exercise his "personal power" to cancel the Serb's visa yet again on Friday, on "the basis that it was in the public interest to do so."

Djokovic's Australian Open participation is the least of his worries right now. The World No. 1 faces a potential ban from entering Australia for three years if the decision is upheld.

According to reports by Paul Sakkal, a political reporter at The Age, the 20-time Major winner's lawyers are still considering their legal options. They were served with the deportation order a few hours ago and are reportedly requesting a streamlined trial that can be completed by Sunday.

The state of play this time is much more complicated. Djokovic's lawyers only had to file for an injunction to prevent the Serb's deportation the first time around. However, they will now have to get both an injunction and a court order for Alex Hawke to re-grant Djokovic a visa to stay in Australia.

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open participation in doubt

It should be noted that Novak Djokovic flew to Australia despite being unvaccinated, attended public events while COVID-positive, and provided incorrect information on his visa application. These misdemeanors gave Alex Hawke enough grounds to cancel his visa.

Djokovic, a nine-time champion in Melbourne, has an opportunity to break several records at the Australian Open, one of which is to win a 21st Major. However, the Immigration Minister's deportation order has seriously jeapordized the Serb's participation at the Slam.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala