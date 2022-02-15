Novak Djokovic's legal costs in Australia estimated to be $360,000

Novak Djokovic amassed a whopping $360,000 in legal fees during his visa saga in Australia last month, according to the Department of Home Affairs. The Serb was involved in a prolonged battle with the Australian government over his visa and vaccination status that culminated in him being deported and missing the Australian Open.

The 34-year-old arrived in Melbourne for the tournament but his visa was revoked by Australian Border Force officials at the airport. He was detained for several days but was released following a ruling from Federal Circuit Court judge Anthony Kelly.

However, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided to take matters into his own hands and cancel Djokovic's visa again, saying his presence might excite anti-vax sentiment in the country. The Serb's legal team appealed Hawke's ruling, but to no avail, as the court upheld the decision to cancel his visa. The World No. 1 was immediately sent back to Serbia.

While the Department of Home Affairs were ordered to pay the legal costs for Djokovic's first court case, the Serb will have to foot the bill for the second. During a recent hearing, the Department's legal group manager Pip de Veau said the Serb's legal costs are estimated to be $360,000 and that they are yet to be paid.

“The combined estimate at this stage was in the vicinity of $360,000 without any awards going either way," De Veau said. "That includes external legal expenses and legal expenses internally. Costs were awarded against the department in the first proceedings, costs were awarded for the department in the second. We’ll need to get the invoices and make the determination in consultation with Mr Djokovic’s lawyers as to how those two cost orders are sorted out.”

Novak Djokovic says he's willing to sacrifice trophies if ordered to take COVID-19 vaccine

Novak Djokovic has said that he will not get forcefully vaccinated

The World No. 1 broke his silence over his visa and vaccination saga in a recent interview with the BBC. The Serb claimed that while he isn't against vaccinations in general, he would be prepared to forego trophies rather than be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay," he said. "I was never against vaccination but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body."

BBC Breaking News @BBCBreaking Novak Djokovic says he would rather skip future tournaments than be forced to get a Covid jab, in an exclusive BBC interview bbc.in/3HKWzqF Novak Djokovic says he would rather skip future tournaments than be forced to get a Covid jab, in an exclusive BBC interview bbc.in/3HKWzqF

Djokovic is yet to play a match in 2022. The 34-year-old is on the entry list for a number of tournaments including the Dubai Tennis Championships and Indian Wells Masters. He is also expected to compete at the Belgrade Open, which takes place in April.

Edited by Arvind Sriram