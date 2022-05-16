"Novak Djokovic's like a Formula 1 car, he makes sure every single thing that he does is reaching as close to perfection" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas lavished praise on Novak Djokovic after losing to the latter in Sunday's Italian Open final. Tsitsipas compared the Serb to a Formula 1 car, highlighting the 34-year-old's unyielding quest for perfection.

Speaking to the media after his 6-0, 7-6(5) loss, the 23-year-old expressed his utmost admiration for the 20-time Grand Slam champion's methods and decision-making.

"Novak is a great champion," Tsitsipas said. "I have so much respect for him. Every single decision he has made, I understand it, even the ones in the past. I support them."

Tsitsipas believes Djokovic is a "very wise person" whose immaculate attention to every single detail in life is second to none.

"I think he's a very wise person and he knows exactly what he's doing when it comes to his career and his life," the Greek added. "He has everything tuned in close to perfection. When it comes to his diet or his everyday life, his tennis, he has everything scheduled out really well."

According to the Greek, Djokovic's constant desire to attain perfection is inspiring. He also reckons the World No. 1 is the epitome of professionalism.

"He's like a Formula 1 car: every single small detail can disrupt his rhythm. He makes sure every single thing that he does is reaching as close to perfection as possible," Tsitsipas said. "Of course I cannot neglect that and not feel inspired by it because it's professionalism to the fullest."

"In terms of talking about tennis legends and breaking records, when it comes to all these things, I personally think he's one of the most professional and the best of them all," he added.

"Novak Djokovic started amazing, he played great tennis" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on losing the first set 6-0

Novak Djokovic inflicted a rare bagel upon Tsitsipas in the opening set with some flawless shot-making. However, the Greek responded quite well and found himself serving for the second set before ultimately going down in the tie-breaker.

During the press conference, the Greek explained that he did not give up hope after the opening-set debacle and went on to rue his missed chances in the second set.

"Just trying to stay in the match as much as I can," the Greek said. "It's about finding solutions. Just trying to find solutions on the second set. Such a shame. I was serving for the second set. I think I had chances of even going a double break up."

The Greek further revealed that his energy levels were not up to the mark in the second set, which prevented him from getting past the finish line.

"I also kind of felt like, you know, a little bit of extra energy that you need to make it, to finish the second set, it was not really there," he continued. "I was looking for it. I was pushing myself to get to that point."

Tsitsipas then commended Djokovic's defensive skills and accurate ball-striking in the opening set.

"I don't know, he played really well. He started amazing. He played great tennis. Really closing the gap in most of the shots. Behind every single ball. Incredible handling of every single ball, not giving away any unforced errors," he said.

