Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, QF

Top seed Novak Djokovic will square off against 10th seed Jannik Sinner on Tuesday for a place in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Djokovic put up a near-perfect performance against Dutchman Tim Van Rijthoven in the fourth round. The victory saw the Serb stretch his win streak at Wimbledon to 25 matches since his 2018 triumph.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is competing at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club in London.

The 35-year-old made his debut in 2005 and has won the iconic Grand Slam six times in his career (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021).

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against ?

Novak Djokovic will lock horns against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Sinner has been very consistent this year, winning 75 percent of his matches and making the quarterfinals in six out of the last 10 tournaments, including the Australian Open.

The Italian entered Wimbledon on the back of a disappointing first-round exit at the Eastbourne International, which was his only preparation match leading up to the SW19 due to injury. The Italian retired mid-match against Andrey Rublev in the fourth round of Roland Garros due to a left knee injury.

However, the 20-year-old has beaten the odds with outstanding performances to make the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the first time in his career.

He defeated the likes of three-time Grand Slam Champion Stan Wawrinka, big-serving American John Isner and one of the most in-form players this season, Carlos Alcaraz, en route to the last eight.

Sinner dominated the match from the word go and raced to a two-set lead against Alcaraz. The Spaniard showed willpower to get back into the match and won the third set tiebreak to keep his chances of making the quarterfinals alive.

However, the Italian shut down any hopes of a comeback with an early break of serve in the fourth set, which was enough to see him through to the last eight.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner match schedule

The quarterfinal clash between Djokovic and Jannik Sinner is scheduled to be the first match on Center Court on Tuesday, July 5.

Match Timing: 1:30 pm local time / 3:30 pm CET / 9:30 am ET / 7:00 pm IST

Date: July 5, 2022.

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Djokovic take on Sinner live on their respective channels and sites -

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports & Disney Plus Hotstar

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

