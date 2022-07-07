Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, SF

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will square off against ninth seed Cameron Norrie in the semifinals at Wimbledon on Friday.

Djokovic put up a sensational performance against Italian Jannik Sinner, securing a comeback win after losing the first two sets in the quarterfinals. The victory saw the World No. 3 stretch his win streak to 26 matches at Wimbledon since his triumph in 2018.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is competing at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club in London.

The 35-year-old has won 87 out of 97 matches at the SW19 since his debut in 2005 and has won the iconic Grand Slam six times in his career (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021).

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Djokovic will battle it out against Cameron Norrie in the semifinals at Wimbledon.

Norrie has had a good season so far, making three ATP tournament finals and managing to win two of them - the Delray Beach Open in February and the Lyon Open in May.

The Brit has been craving success on the big stage with regrettable campaigns in the first two Grand Slams of the year. He entered Wimbledon on the back of early exits from the Queens Club Championship and Eastbourne International but has shown his mettle and tenacity since the start of his campaign at the grass court Major.

The 26-year-old is through to the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career.

Apart from three straight-set victories, Norrie also went through two gruelling five-set matches against Jaume Munar and David Goffin en route to the last four. He outlasted the Belgian in a classic five-set contest 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5 in the quarterfinals.

The World No. 12 is the fourth British man in the open era to make the semifinals at Wimbledon and the first since Andy Murray claimed the trophy in 2016.

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie match schedule

The semifinal clash between Djokovic and Cameron Norrie is scheduled to be the first match on Centre Court on Friday, July 8.

Match Timing: 1:30 pm local time / 3:30 pm CET / 9:30 am ET / 7:00 pm IST

Date: July 8, 2022.

Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Djokovic take on Norrie live on their respective channels and sites -

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports & Disney Plus Hotstar

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

