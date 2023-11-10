Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | ATP Finals 2023, Group stage

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Holger Rune in the group stage of the 2023 ATP Finals on Sunday.

Djokovic enters as the overwhelming favorite to win the title here. He hasn't lost a match since being bested by Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. The Serb has won the Cincinnati Masters, the US Open and the Paris Masters to extended his unbeaten run to 18 matches as of now.

A win over Rune would seal the year-end No. 1 ranking in Djokovic's favor, a feat he would achieve for a record eighth time. He would then also be guaranteed to cross 400 weeks as the World No. 1.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

The Serb is currently participating in the ATP Finals, which is being held in Turin, Italy. The tournament features the season's best performing eight players taking on each other.

The World No. 1 has won the tournament six times in the past, a record he holds with his former rival Roger Federer. He won his first title in 2008 and claimed his most recent one just last year.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Holger Rune at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Djokovic will kick off his campaign here against Holger Rune. The latter is making his tournament debut after being one of the alternates last year. The two have faced off four times so far, with the rivalry being deadlocked at 2-2 at present.

The Serb won their first encounter before losing their next two. He then won their most recent contest, which happened at the recently concluded Paris Masters. The two duked it out in the quarterfinals, and the 36-year-old came out on top in three sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune match schedule

The two will compete on Sunday in the final match of the day on Centre Court.

Date: November 12, 2023 (USA, Canada & Europe), November 13, 2023 (India & Australia).

Time: Not before 9 pm local time, 8 pm GMT, 3 pm ET and 1:30 am IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and India can watch the match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The match will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Liv.

