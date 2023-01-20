Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Australian Open 2023, Round 3

Novak Djokovic will take on Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open on Saturday, January 21.

Djokovic has regained his top form in the last few months and seems to be a man on a mission. He has won 25 out of his last 27 matches, since claiming the Wimbledon title in June.

The Serb entered Australia on the back of a runner-up finish at the Paris Masters and a title-winning run at the ATP Finals in Turin. He continued his purple patch by capturing the Adelaide International 1, outclassing Sebastian Korda in the final. Djokovic defeated the American in an enthralling three-set tie 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4.

The former World No. 1 has stayed on the ascendance at the Australian Open, with back-to-back victories in the first two rounds. He eased past Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round and then chalked up a hard fought win over Enzo Couacaud in the second. He defeated the French qualifier in four sets 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-0.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Fourth seed Novak Djokovic is currently competing at the Australian Open, the season's first Grand Slam. He'll be aiming for his 10th title at the hardcourt Major and last captured the trophy in 2021.

Who is Djokovic playing against ?

2023 Australian Open - Grigor Dimitrov

Djokovic will square off against Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

Dimitrov has been in hot and cold form over the last few months and entered Australia on the back of a semi-final run at the Vienna Open and a second-round loss at the Paris Masters. He represented his country at the 2023 United Cup, but the Bulgarians couldn't get past Greece in the round robin matches. He put up a decent performance against Tsitsipas, but couldn't outlast him in a three-set tie.

The former World No. 3 has looked in good touch at the 2023 Australian Open, securing competent wins over Aslan Karatsev and Laslo Djere in the first two rounds. He strolled past the Serb Djere in 1 hour and 34 minutes 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 in the second round. The 27th seed is yet to drop a set in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov match schedule

Novak Djokovic is scheduled to play the first match of the night session at the Rod Laver Arena, with the match not starting before 7:00 pm local time.

Date: January 21, 2023 (Aus/UK/India), January 20, 2023 (US/Canada).

Match Timing: Not before 7:00pm AEDT, 2.30 IST, 9:00 pm GMT and 4:00 pm ET.

Novak Djokovic vs Grigor Dimitrov streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on these respective channels and sites:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2023 Australian Open, click here.

