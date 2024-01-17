Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Australian Open 2024, R3

Novak Djokovic will continue his campaign at the Australian Open after a hard-fought four-set second-round win over Alexei Popyrin on Wednesday.

The World No. 1 was far from his best against Popyrin, who made it a tough outing for the defending champion under the Melbourne night sky. After taking the opening set 6-3, Popyrin broke the Serb decisively in the 10th game of the second to restore parity.

A long evening looked to be in store for Djokovic, as he found himself 40-0 down on Popyrin's serve, trailing 5-4. But the Serb, as he has done countless times during his illustrious career, saved all three break points and a fourth before winning the ensuing tiebreak.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion assumed control of proceedings in the fourth set, serving out victory to extend his near-perfect Australian Open second-round record to 16-1.

Djokovic has now won his last 30 matches at the tournament since a fourth-round loss to Hyeon Chung six years ago.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is currently competing at the Australian Open, where he is a record 10-time champion. With his win over Popyrin, the Serb is now 91-8 at the tournament.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Djokovic meets his first seeded opponent at this year's Australian Open when he locks horns with 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The Argentine hasn't dropped a set in two matches. He's coming off a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Gael Monfils and defeated five-time finalist Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his opener.

Djokovic has won both his previous meetings with the Argentine, including their last one in straight sets in the Paris Masters second round last year.

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry match schedule

The third-round duel between the two will take place on Wednesday, January 17 and they'll close out the night session at the Rod Laver Arena.

Date: January 19, 2024

Time: Approx. 8:15 p.m. local time/ 4:15 a.m. ET/ 9:15 a.m. GMT/ 2:45 p.m. IST

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry streaming details

Viewers can keep up with the live proceedings on the following channels and websites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network, Sony Liv

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

