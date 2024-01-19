Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Australian Open 2024, R4

Novak Djokovic put up a convincing display during his third-round clash with 30th-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Friday (January 19), completing a routine 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2) win. The Serb has now made it to the second week at Melbourne on sixteen occasions during his career.

Although the 24-time Major winner has not been at his best since the beginning of the year, he has got by purely on his experience. The 36-year-old needed four sets to dispatch his first two opponents, Alexei Popyrin and Dino Prizmic. He was, however, in a good rhythm during his win over Etcheverry, not dropping a single service game.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is currently playing at the 2024 Australian Open, where he has won a record-breaking 10 titles. The World No. 1 will be vying for a 14th quarterfinal appearance in Melbourne.

More interestingly, he will tie Roger Federer's Open era record of 57 Major quarterfinals with a win.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Adrian Mannarino hits a half volley at the 2024 Australian Open

The 10-time Melbourne titlist will face 20th-seeded Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round of the Melbourne Slam. The French veteran has put together a gutsy campaign at the tournament, beating Stan Wawrinka, Ben Shelton and Jaume Munar in five-set matches.

The 36-year-old leads his younger opponent by a margin of 4-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Serb hadn't dropped a single set in his first three wins against the Frenchman. Their last match at the 2018 Cincinnati Open, however, went to three sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino match schedule

The fourth-round clash between the two players will take place on Monday, January 22.

Date: January 22, 2024

Time: TBD

Novak Djokovic vs Adrian Mannarino streaming details

Tennis ans all around the world can watch the 24-time Major winner's fourth-round match at the Australian Open on the following channels:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network, Sony Liv

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

