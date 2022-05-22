Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | French Open 2022

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will kick off his title defense at the 2022 French Open against Yoshihito Nishioka on Monday. The Serb is aiming to complete a triple career Grand Slam by winning the title.

Djokovic has arrived in Paris in great form, having won the Italian Open in the lead-up to Roland Garros. He's been clubbed together with arch-rival Rafael Nadal and teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the same half of the draw, and could meet them in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is currently competing at the French Open, the season's second Grand Slam. He's the defending champion at the tournament. Last year, the Serb staged a spectacular comeback in the final to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets to complete a double career Grand Slam.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Yoshihito Nishioka at the 2022 Italian Open.

Djokovic's first-round opponent is World No. 94 Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan. The Serb has won both of their previous encounters without dropping a set.

Nishioka has reached the second round of the French Open in the previous three editions, which remains his best performance in Paris so far. His results during the ongoing clay season have been rather dismal. A couple of victories during the qualifying rounds of the BMW Open in Munich were his only wins on the red dirt this year.

Nishioka failed to win a match during the qualifying rounds of his remaining three tournaments on clay.

Novak Djokovic vs Yoshihito Nishioka match schedule

Djokovic and Nishioka's first-round clash will be the last match on Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday, May 23.

Match timing: Not before 8:45 pm local time / 6:45 pm GMT / 2:45 pm ET / 12:15 am IST.

Date: 23 May 2022 (US, Canada, UK) and 24 May 2022 (India).

Novak Djokovic vs Yoshihito Nishioka streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers have multiple options to choose from, with NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel broadcasting the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

Japan: Fans in Japan can watch the match live on WOWOW.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

