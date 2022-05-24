Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | French Open 2022, 2nd Round

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on Alex Molcan of Slovakia in the second round of the 2022 French Open on Wednesday as he continues his bid for a 21st Grand Slam title.

Djokovic underlined his title credentials with a dominant 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 win over Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round. The win was the Serb's sixth in a row, having triumphed at the Italian Open in the lead-up to Roland Garros.

Djokovic is also aiming to become the first man in history to complete a triple career Grand Slam.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is currently participating in the French Open, the season's second Grand Slam. After three runner-up finishes in Paris, he finally won the tournament in 2016 for the first time to complete a career Grand Slam. The Serb emerged victorious once again last year to complete a double career Grand Slam.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Alex Molcan at the 2022 BMW Open.

Djokovic's second-round adversary is World No. 38 Alex Molcan. The two players have faced off once before, with the Serb triumphing in the final of his home tournament in Belgrade last year.

Molcan was the runner-up at ATP 250 events in Marrakech and Lyon leading up to Roland Garros.

Tennis TV @TennisTV inspiration



Alex Molcan produces an *unbelievable* behind-the-back shot at A moment of pureinspirationAlex Molcan produces an *unbelievable* behind-the-back shot at #OpenParc A moment of pure ✨ inspiration ✨Alex Molcan produces an *unbelievable* behind-the-back shot at #OpenParc! https://t.co/qqwfMVpmzx

Molcan defeated Federico Coria 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to make a winning debut at the French Open. He's currently working with Marian Vajda, who previously served as Djokovic's long-time coach.

Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan match schedule

Djokovic and Molcan's second-round clash will be the third match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Wednesday, May 25.

Match timing: Approx 2 pm local time / 12 pm GMT / 5.30 pm IST, 7 am ET

Date: 25 May 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers have multiple options to choose from, with NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel broadcasting the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten.

Serbia: Serbian fans can watch their national hero live on Eurosport and RTS.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

