Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | French Open 2023, R1

Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a record 23rd Grand Slam title against World No. 114 Aleksandar Kovacevic at French Open 2023 on Monday, May 29. The Serb has been seeded third this time around at the tournament that he has won twice in the past.

The reigning Australian Open champion has had a rather underwhelming clay season by his lofty standards. After bowing out in the Round of 16 at Monte Carlo, he lost in the quarterfinals at Banja Luka. Djokovic's next event was the Italian Open, where his title defense ended in the quarterfinals.

The mighty Serb will hope to push aside all that setback as he launches his bid to become the most successful Major winner in men's tennis.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic will be competing at the French Open, which is second of the four Grand Slams on the tennis calendar. Held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, it is the only Major to be currently played on clay.

The upcoming French Open 2023 is the 127th edition of this prestigious tournament.

Rafael Nadal is the most successful player at the French Open, having lifted the Coupe des Mousquetaires a staggering 14 times. Among the women, Chris Evert has emerged victorious as many as seven times.

Novak Djokovic himself has won the event twice, in 2016 and 2021.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Novak Djokovic's first-round opponent, Aleksandar Kovacevic, turned pro in 2021 and plies his trade mostly on the ATP Challenger and the ITF circuits. The American has two Challenger titles on his resume, both of which came earlier this year, at Cleveland and Waco. Other than that, he also made the quarterfinals at the Monterrey and Phoenix Challengers.

The consistent showings catapulted his world ranking to a career-high 101 in April.

Kovacevic recorded his first Masters win in Miami against Jaume Munar after getting through to the main draw as a lucky loser.

Currently ranked 114th, Kovacevic has arrived in Paris on the back of a five-match losing streak and is all set to make his Grand Slam debut against Novak Djokovic.

This will be the first meeting between Kovacevic and Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic match schedule

The French Open 2023 first-round showdown between Djokovic and Kovacevic will be held on Monday.

Date: May 29, 2023.

Match timing: To be updated when the order of play is announced for the day.

Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Eurosport, discovery+.

Canada: Canadian viewers can watch the match live on RDS, TSN.

Australia: Fans across the country can watch the match on Nine Network.

France: French fans can catch their home Grand Slam live on France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

India: Tennis lovers in India can watch all the proceedings on Sony TEN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the match, click here.

